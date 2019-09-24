Natalie Lampton pitched six shutout innings for Newton County as the Lady Cougars shut out West Lauderdale 10-0 in Tuesday night slow-pitch softball action.
Lampton surrendered just seven hits and struck out two. The game was called after six innings due to the run rule.
Lizzy Hollingsworth finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Lorren Ivey had a double and Casey Dube tripled for the Lady Cougars. Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
For West Lauderdale, Breanna Smith finished 2-for-2.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 15, MERIDIAN 2
Ciji Vaughn finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, and she got the victory on the mound in Choctaw Central’s win at Meridian Tuesday.
On the mound, Vaughn pitched four innings, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk. She also struck out two.
Leia Phillips went 2-for-2 with a walk, and Tia’Rain Saunders was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Neera Bell and Malaka Morris were both 2-for-2 with a triple, and Tyra Billy and Kodi Jimmie were also 2-for-2. Billy also had a double, as did Tayla Willis.
Meridian finished with just three hits. Naomi Anderson had a double, and Jaliyah Davis hit a home run.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 13, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 3
Jayda Ben, Tenley Grisham, Annleigh Jones, Reese Page and Elleigh Willis all doubled for Neshoba Central as the Lady Rockets bested the Lady Trojans in five innings.
Page and Jones both finished 2-for-2 for Neshoba Central. Elleigh Willis got the win on the mound, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Kayla Watson finished 2-for-2.
