Mattie Herrington had three hits and three RBIs for Enterprise as the Lady Bulldogs edged Meridian 11-8 at Northeast Park in Monday night slow-pitch softball action.
Faith Guy added two RBIs on two hits for Enterprise, and Haley Stockman finished with two hits for the Lady Bulldogs as well.
For Meridian, Jaliyah Davis finished 3-for-3 with a double and a walk, and Naomi Anderson was 3-for-4 with a double. Jada Scarbrough went 2-for-3, and Emily Gowdy was 2-for-2.
NEWTON COUNTY 10, UNION 0
Natalie Lampton pitched seven shutout innings, giving up just four hits and one walk while striking out one as the Lady Cougars blanked Union.
Jada McDougle went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Newton County, while Katelyn Gipson was 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Lorren Ivey finished 2-for-4, and Lizzy Hollingsworth had a home run and two RBIs.
For Union, Dallas Brown was 2-for-3 with a double.
