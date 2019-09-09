Clarkdale dropped both games of its doubleheader against Wayne County, 13-3 and 15-4, in Monday evening slow-pitch softball action.
In Game 1, Maggie Meadows finished 3-for-4, while Lauren Lewis went 2-for-4 and Haley Freeman was 2-for-2. In the second game, Lewis and Freeman both finished 2-for-3, and Freeman had a double and an RBI. Emma Freeman hit a two-run double, Laikyn Wilson finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and Lauryn Waddell was 2-for-2.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 14, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 0
Elleigh Willis pitched a shutout as Neshoba Central blanked Southeast Lauderdale Monday night.
Willis pitched five innings, surrendering just five hits. The game was called after the fifth due to the run rule.
At the plate, Willis was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Hamaya Fielder was 2-for-3 with two home runs, one walk and four RBIs for Neshoba Central. Mya Willis also had a solo home run, and Tenley Grisham was 3-for-3 with a walk for the Lady Rockets.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Shakira Wilson and Jaeden Carney both finished 2-for-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.