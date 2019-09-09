Elleigh Willis pitched a shutout as Neshoba Central blanked Southeast Lauderdale 14-0 Monday night.
Willis pitched five innings, surrendering just five hits. The game was called after the fifth due to the run rule.
At the plate, Willis was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Hamaya Fielder was 2-for-3 with two home runs, one walk and four RBIs for Neshoba Central. Mya Willis also had a solo home run, and Tenley Grisham was 3-for-3 with a walk for the Lady Rockets.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Shakira Wilson and Jaeden Carney both finished 2-for-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.