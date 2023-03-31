Three basketball players from Meridian High, two soccer players from Southeast Lauderdale High, and a football player from Clarkdale High signed to play their sports at the college level this week.
Meridian High’s LaPrincess Powell and Syria Walker signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to play basketball on Wednesday, and Eboni Alford signed to play basketball at Meridian Community College.
The three Wildcats have played together at Meridian since Alford came to the school as a junior in 2021, and they helped Meridian win a state championship in 2022. Powell and Walker plan to study engineering at MGCCC, while Alford wants to study business at MCC.
“I’m very proud of this group,” Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “We lost a lot of the leadership last year losing nine seniors, and they stepped in and they took on that role, and they pushed us, and we still made the playoffs after losing nine seniors.”
Southeast Lauderdale’s Mariah Salazar signed with Meridian Community College to play soccer on Friday, while Kaylee Taylor signed to play soccer at East Mississippi Community College.
“(Salazar) was a very valuable asset,” Southeast Lauderdale girls soccer coach Austin Quigley said. “She works very hard, she’s very quick, and probably the most important thing is she’s very aggressive.”
“Kaylee had a little bit more experience, she’s played soccer longer,” “She’s a good ball handler, good skills, and she’s got a lot of soccer IQ.”
Landon Belk signed to play football with Millsaps College on Friday after starting on Clarkdale’s football team the past four seasons. Belk said he selected Millsaps because he likes the campus, the football coaching staff, and the athletic facilities.
“He was great on both sides of the ball,” Clarkdale football coach Bubba Brannan said. “He works hard, there’s no doubt about it. He works hard in the weight room, he works hard at practice, he tries to please his coaches.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.