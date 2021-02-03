McPherson College in Kansas is listed as being 854 miles away from Meridian, according to Google Maps.
Distance didn’t seem to bother Meridian High School linebacker Xavier Willis, who signed with McPherson Wednesday afternoon to continue his football career. He was joined by teammate Kelik DuBose-Mauriscey, who inked with Mississippi Delta Community College, meaning at least two Wildcats from the 2020 team will play football beyond high school.
“It’s a big step forward,” Willis said of moving so far from home. “I just have to take it day by day. I’ll miss my mom and dad a lot, but I’m on a mission to reach my goal and make it to the top.”
It helps that Willis felt comfortable on McPherson’s campus back when he was still able to take visits.
“The campus tour was amazing,” Willis said. “As I was touring the campus it felt like a bunch of new things. I can’t say much because I haven’t been up there in a while (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but it was a good environment, and it felt like a great home.”
DuBose-Mauriscey is staying a bit closer to Meridian than Willis, and he said the connection he has with Mississippi Delta defensive backs coach C.J. Hampton was a big reason he chose the Trojans. Hampton is the son of former MHS football coach Calvin Hampton.
“He actually gave me my first offer, so it felt like home for me,” said DuBose-Mauriscey, who plays cornerback. “He’s like family to me, and this is a blessing and a great opportunity for me.”
MHS head coach John Douglass said he was pleased to see two more Wildcats make the jump to the next level.
“It’s always a big deal when someone gets the chance to continue to play football,” Douglass said. “Obviously, these are two great young men and two good football players for us here at Meridian High School, and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN
Mason Easterwood may be best-known to Russell Christian Academy fans for his exploits on the football field.
Easterwood is also a standout soccer player, though, and Wednesday morning he signed with Meridian Community College to continue his soccer career.
“I’ve been playing since I was 3 or 4 and just fell in love with the game at a young age,” Easterwood said. “It’s how I’ve met all my friends and keep up with them.”
Since RCA doesn’t have a soccer team, Easterwood plays for the Hattiesburg Futbol Club, a travel soccer team. He said MCC men’s soccer coach Sam Wilson was a big reason he chose to stay in Meridian for the next two years.
“I’ve known Coach Wilson for a while, and some of my friends are also going there, so it was an easy choice for me,” Easterwood said. “I feel blessed to be able to do this at the next level.”
UNION
In the past few months, Union receiver Jamarcus Jones has lost his father, grandmother and godfather.
For him, National Signing Day was about more than signing with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to continue his football career.
“It means a lot,” Jones said. “I know they would love to see me right now, but unfortunately they passed, so it just drives me to go a little harder.”
He was joined Wednesday morning by teammates Peyton Posey and Jacob Moore, who both signed with East Central Community College.
“Coming in for the first year and having the success we’ve had, these three guys helped the team move in a good direction,” Union football coach Jordan Wren said. “I told the seniors this year, ‘Leave something we can build upon,’ and I think these three guys did everything we asked them to do. They’ve set a standard for this program that we can build on, and I’m proud of them. They’re going to be successful young men, and I think the whole community is proud of them.”
Jones said the comfort level he feels with the Gulf Coast coaching staff was the deciding factor for him.
“I like the relationship between the coaches,” Jones said. “When I go there I feel like I’m at home and that I’ve known them for a long time. I love the coaches.”
Posey, who can play either linebacker or defensive line, said playing for ECCC head coach Ken Karcher was his reason for picking the Warriors.
“The way Coach Karcher runs his program — it’s like a big family over there — that’s what I like about (East Central),” Posey said. “I just feel like Coach Karcher is a great coach to play for.”
Moore said ECCC offered him the chance to carry on a family legacy, and he’s also looking forward to continuing to play alongside Posey.
“They believe in me, and it’s a school close to home,” Moore said. “I’ve always been a big EC fan — I go to a lot of their games every year — and it’s where my grandpa played, so that’s where I want to play. Peyton’s been one of my best friends since the first grade, and we’ve been at each other houses all the time since we were little, so I’m glad I’m going to have some familiarity there.”
