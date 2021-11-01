Lamar baseball players Eli Huebner and Liam Gilbert grew up playing baseball together, but they’ll face off against each other at the community college level.
Monday morning, Huebner signed with Meridian Community College, while Gilbert inked with East Central Community College in a signing ceremony at Lamar’s gymnasium. While he’s happy for his friend and teammate, Gilbert admitted it’s going to be a different feeling in the spring of 2023 when the two are on the field as members of different teams.
“Being able to play with one of my best friends for years, I’m grateful to see us both be able to play beyond high school,” Gilbert said. “Eventually we’ll see each other across the baseball field, and you have that competitiveness to play against each other and beat out each other, so that’ll be a lot of fun.”
The pair are the latest to represent Lamar in the JUCO baseball ranks, and Raiders head coach Robert Westbrook said he’s proud of both for putting in countless hours to achieve their goals.
“I couldn’t be more excited for these two young men,” Westbrook said. “Their character speaks for itself, and they come from good families. I’m just happy to see them further their athletic careers.”
MCC and East Central will each be getting skilled players, Westbrook added.
“Liam is just a big hitter — he has a lot of power and a solid glove defensively, and he has a plus arm as well,” Westbrook said. “Eli is an all-around good player who can play many different positions, and he’s also a good contact hitter with plus speed.”
Huebner, who plays infield and pitches for Lamar, said playing college baseball is something that’s been on his mind for years, and finally putting his decision in writing was satisfying.
“It’s great,” Huebner said. “It’s something I’ve dreamt about as a kid, and hopefully college isn’t the end of the story, but we’re just going to keep grinding and seeing what God has in store for us.”
After dedicating so much time to baseball, Gilbert, who catches and plays first and third for Lamar, said he’s grateful the work paid off in earning an opportunity at the JUCO ranks.
“It means a great deal,” Gilbert said. “Baseball has always been a shining point in my life, and I really want to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to continue my baseball career.”
Huebner's father, Tom Huebner, is MCC’s president, but Eli Huebner said he’s not looking at MCC as a continuation of what feels familiar to him.
“It felt like home,” Eli Huebner said. “Getting to play baseball at different colleges throughout the years, I felt like I wanted something new, and MCC definitely feels like a fresh start.”
For Gilbert, the chance to play with East Central head coach Neal Holliman was a big part of his decision to sign with the Warriors.
“Coach Holliman has been talking to me for years, and I really like him,” Gilbert said. “I have a lot of friends who went on and play at East Central, and I’ve played at that campus for years and years, so in my mind it was the best fit for me.”
The two of them play for the travel team 81 Baseball, and the team’s head coach, Bryan Frichter, said while he’s happy to see his players get a chance to continue playing baseball beyond high school, he’s most proud of Huebner and Gilbert’s academic achievements.
“They excel in the classroom, and that means the most to me personally because without that, it’s hard to be successful in life,” Frichter said. “Baseball will end one day for them no matter how far they might end up, so the education part is most important to me.”
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN
Russell Christian Academy’s Reagan Bryan said Monday morning felt like a dream becoming reality.
Bryan, a middle infielder and outfielder, signed with East Central to continue her softball career in a ceremony at RCA’s chapel, and college softball has been a goal of hers for years. It made Monday’s signing ceremony feel like a long time coming, Bryan said.
“It feels like something I’ve always wanted that finally came true,” Bryan said. “It means all the work I’ve put into it has finally paid off.”
That work is something RCA softball coach Larry Lippert says makes Bryan stand out as a player, and it’s why she was able to earn this opportunity.
“No one will ever outwork her,” Lippert said. “She’s one of the hardest workers here. The coaches always say, ‘I wish I had nine of this player,’ and she’s one of them — you wish you had a full team of the ones who work as hard as Reagan, and I’ve told Coach (Leigh) White at East Central that she’s getting an incredible athlete.”
On her visit to East Central’s campus, Reagan said she liked the vibe she got and how similar it felt to what she has at RCA.
“I liked how it felt like home when I toured there, and it’s a small town like my high school,” Bryan said. “I also love the coaches and the facilities.”
Given how few players play softball beyond the high school level, Lippert said he always enjoys it when players like Bryan are able to advance to the next level.
“They work so hard in high school, and they have dreams of going to the next level, but the percentages are never with them, so it’s really a big deal to me as a coach,” Lippert said.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE
Will Wood said the offer was too good to pass up.
A middle infielder for Southeast Lauderdale, Wood signed with East Mississippi Community College to continue his baseball career Monday morning at a signing ceremony in the high school’s library. After inking with the Lions, Wood said the opportunity meant everything to him.
“As a little kid I wanted to further my baseball career into something with college, or even past that if I’m blessed enough,” Wood said. “To get the offer is a tremendous blessing, and I’m really excited.”
Several things attracted Wood to EMCC, he said.
“I know they have a good football team, and having other good sports is good,” Wood said. “The baseball coaches are all great; they’re always really positive. They have a few interesting classes I’m looking into, so I’m just really excited.”
Wood is the son of Marcus Wood, who was announced as the new head football coach at Holmes Community College late last week. Marcus Wood was previously a member of EMCC football coach Buddy Stephens’ staff for nine seasons, and Will Wood said being around EMCC for all the years his dad was a football coach there helped him develop some familiarity with the school and campus.
“I think it definitely helped me as far as getting looked at,” Will Wood said. “I don’t think I was offered because of who I was, through, I think they offered me because of what I can do.”
After always taking a dedicated but positive approach to baseball at Southeast Lauderdale, Will Wood said he plans to bring that same approach to EMCC when he’s a member of the team in 2023.
“I always like to have fun, but I also bust my butt and get after things,” Will Wood said. “I just want to have fun while I’m doing it.”
