Newton County sent five student-athletes — three boys soccer players and two tennis players — to the next level Wednesday.
The school hosted its spring signing day with family, friends and faculty in its library as Lee Hill signed with Jones College for soccer while his teammates Tanner Dailey and Christian Velazquez inked with Meridian Community College, and tennis players Parker Chaney and Ava Espey signed with MCC and East Central Community College, respectively.
Hill said Wednesday was the culmination of countless hours of practices and games, and the chance to play for Jones made it all worth it.
“It means the world,” Hill said. “I always dreamed of playing collegiate soccer, so to be able to accomplish that dream is great.”
A strong soccer program and a friendly campus atmosphere were the main attractions for Hill.
“Their campus is really nice, and I like all of the people I met there,” Hill said. “The coaching staff and the administrators I met were all very welcoming, and the players I got to hang out with were welcoming as well.”
Velazquez said he’s ready to join the current group of players at MCC already, as well as the ones who are signing or plan to sign with MCC.
“The players are good players, and their coach (Sam Wilson) is a good coach, and they’re slowly building up to becoming one of the best teams in the state,” Velazquez said. “I know they’re all eager, and they’re all going to play for the team and not just themselves.”
Dailey said he hasn’t met many of the players from outside Newton County who are signing to be his future teammates, but he did get along with the ones already on campus during his visit.
“I like the atmosphere and the coaches and players,” Dailey said. “I don’t know a lot about (my fellow signees), but I’ve seen some of them play, and they’re good players.”
Chaney said MCC was the right fit for him, and he’s grateful to have the chance to continue his tennis career.
“I really like the atmosphere on campus and the people there,” Chaney said. “It’s amazing. There’s nothing I’d rather do after high school than to keep playing tennis.”
For Espey, the chance to play tennis in college is not something she takes lightly.
“I like their coach and the atmosphere,” Espey said. “It means a lot, because I really didn’t think I’d be where I am today (getting to sign to play tennis).”
