Zaire Jones was hoping to use this spring’s football practices as a way to acclimate to a brand new coaching staff.
Off his junior season at Youngstown State, in which he was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team, Jones said he wanted to train to top his 2019 performance and build momentum with his teammates for the fall.
The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back was in Nashville over spring break, en route to a friend’s wedding in Puerto Rico, when his coach texted him and the team over concerns of the growing COVID-19 outbreak, and advised them to stay home. Jones never went to Puerto Rico, and soon after, his goals for the spring were dashed as the NCAA canceled all spring sports activities.
“At first I was (ticked) off because you look forward to any opportunity that you get in order to get some sort of chemistry going and get some familiarity going around,” Jones said. “Spring ball was going to be big for us, being able to lay down the new calls and get a new system in.”
Jones picked off a team-high three passes last year, one of which he returned 30 yards for a touchdown, and collected 60 tackles, including 35 solo tackles, in 12 games played and 11 starts. Despite not being able to practice on the gridiron with his teammates, Jones said he is still working hard on his own and training both physically and mentally.
From a strategic standpoint, he is in the process of learning his third defensive system in as many years as he spent his first two collegiate seasons at Vanderbilt before transferring to Youngstown State ahead of last season, which now has a new coaching staff. But because he’s constantly had to learn new systems, Jones said he has adjusted well.
“It’s been a drastic change, but the information part of it has stayed the same. One of the luxuries I have, and this comes with experience, is that I’ve been in three different systems,” he said. “My coach always says every defense is the same, it’s just different versions. And I’m a football film junkie anyway. I’ll sit and watch film all day by myself.”
As part of his plans for spring practices, the Meridian High School alumnus said he also wanted to help mentally prepare the rest of the Youngstown State squad and get everyone excited for the fall.
“I just wanted to make sure our team was in the right state of mind. I felt like we had a pretty great team last year, we just had some relapses that set us back,” he said. “And it was just making sure our momentum from spring ball would roll over and everybody would have a great feel about what the goal was for next season.”
In addition to four to five Zoom meetings with coaches every week, Jones said he’s also been working out daily by staying on a strict training routine. He and his best friend wake up at 8 a.m. to start their workouts and do various forms of speed and conditioning drills. One such drill they created involves 23 hill sprints in light of ESPN’s 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, airing weekly.
His mentality during this time, and his reason for training so hard and so frequently, is all about continuing to prepare, he said. He knows his opponents won’t be training as much, which will give him the edge during the season.
“That can be one of my motivations waking up in the morning, that some people think this is a time for relaxation and relief,” he said. “It can be, but at the same time it can also be a time that you can get the upper hand and advance on your opponent, so me and my guys just go with that mindset and try to push it.”
