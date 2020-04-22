Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Rain showers this evening then thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arriving overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening then thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arriving overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.