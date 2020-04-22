Lane Gordon was driving back to Alcorn State from Meridian to regroup with his Braves baseball teammates for their first practice since before spring break and to prepare for their upcoming weekend road trip.
When he arrived on campus, the junior pitcher read a text message from his coach saying practice had been canceled and he should make his way to the field for a team meeting. Along with the rest of his squad, Gordon was told their season had been halted. The NCAA had decided to suspend all spring sports and activities due to the coronavirus outbreak, which eventually led to its complete cancellation.
“We go down there with the expectation of having a practice, getting on the bus Friday and going to play a three-game series in Montgomery against Alabama State, and just like that we’re told that our season was canceled,” Gordon said. “I didn’t really know what to think. It was just a shock. It was really frustrating because I was really looking forward to the rest of the season.”
A three-time All-Region player at Northeast Lauderdale, Gordon spent his first two collegiate years at Southwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to Division I Alcorn State this past year. He made just three starts and four appearances in 2020, throwing just 18 1/3 innings. He said getting to finish out the year was his main goal, but he also wanted to see how far the Braves could go as they had taken nationally-ranked Ole Miss into extra innings in an early-season game.
“Personally, I just wanted to play the full season because I had worked really hard during the offseason,” he said. “As a team, it was really frustrating because we had come a really long way. We showed that we could compete with anybody, so we were looking forward to what was to come in the rest of the season, and to have it taken away from us is just heartwrenching.”
Gordon said he’s been back in his hometown of Meridian since Alcorn State closed its doors and is still trying to stay in shape. He’s been going for morning jogs and has met up with former Trojans teammates to play catch. As a pitcher, however, he said the hiatus is challenging given how tightly scheduled training is for the position and how much emphasis is put on staying habitual.
“As a pitcher, you have to have a certain offseason routine,” he said. “As a hitter, you can kind of pick up and go whenever, but as a pitcher you have to have a plan for your offseason. Maybe on this day I’ll start long-tossing, on this date I’ll start throwing bullpens, on this day I’ll try and simulate a game situation, but with all the uncertainty going on right now as to when we’ll return to the field or if summer ball’s going to be canceled, it creates a lot of difficulty for pitchers.”
While he said his performance goals haven’t changed for next season — the NCAA announced spring student-athletes will not be docked a year of eligibility — he will have a newfound respect for the game and his chance to play college baseball.
“I know that I will, and I’m sure a lot of other athletes will, go into the season with the mentality of not taking the opportunity that we have for granted in getting to step out onto the field and play after it’s been taken away from us like this,” he said. “We’ll go out with the mentality of truly playing every game like it could be our last.”
