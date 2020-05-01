Santrell Latham said he was looking forward to getting a better feel for the game this spring.
The Southern Miss junior linebacker was still on spring break when he received a text message from his coach saying spring football practices had been canceled by the NCAA, as had all spring sports, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Latham said he wanted to study the game more and learn more assignments on the field ahead of his junior season, but he’s instead having to do it from home.
“It wasn’t one of the best things you want to happen because spring football goes hand in hand with the fall,” Latham said. “It’s just a stepping stone to the fall.”
Since spring practices were canceled and Southern Miss closed its campus, Latham said he’s been learning through playbooks and film study. He keeps his copy of the playbooks on his coffee table and reads through them daily, but he prefers to look at the film, which he spends one to two hours per day watching on his computer. While he’s been learning the material, a missing component is the building of camaraderie with his squad.
“If we had the spring, I feel like the team chemistry would be better,” he said. “But we’re going to take the necessary steps forward to make the best out of this whole situation.”
For his physical training, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Latham’s been participating in a lot of calisthenics routines and using free weights while gyms remain closed. He said it’s helped in some areas, but he wishes —for the good of his position — he had access to more equipment.
“Actually, my core has gotten a lot stronger since we’ve been out,” he said. “I’m a linebacker, so I tend to want to be in the locker room a lot more and not just be doing pull-ups.”
He added that the workout routines the Golden Eagles’ strength coach has been sending out has been effective in maintaining his current shape.
Latham said while he does want to improve his football skills, his primary goal next fall is to finish his education. A construction engineering major, he hopes to complete his bachelor’s degree and graduate in December.
“That’s the personal goal for me right now,” he said. “And football’s going to take care of itself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.