More than 1,000 miles away from home, Julius Turner stayed where he was when the coronavirus hit.
While plenty of other students left Rutgers University for their spring breaks, the redshirt junior said he remained on campus because of the dangers associated with COVID-19 and traveling. It wasn’t long after that when the NCAA canceled all spring sports activities, and Rutgers joined other schools across the country in shutting down and moving to online classes.
“It was crazy. It was something I’ve never seen,” Turner said. “I knew we were going to have to adjust to it with the cancellation of the spring season.”
As Rutgers’ starting nose tackle, the 6-foot, 280-pound Turner led the defensive line with 45 tackles while earning two sacks and two blocked kicks last year. In addition to improving even further, he said he wanted to use this spring’s football practices, ahead of his senior campaign, as an opportunity to become a leader to the team’s younger players.
Instead, with practices canceled, he has been keeping up with schoolwork, studying the playbook and trying to stay in shape while continuing to reside in New Jersey. With the Rutgers campus shut down and gyms closed, he has had to look for other options to maintain a fitness routine.
“I just find ways to work out. I got some bands and stuff like that, so it’s just finding a way,” he said. “Once you feel like you’ve got a routine going with this virus going around, you’ll be fine.”
Staying in a routine has been key during these last several weeks, the Meridian High School alumnus said, not just with working out, but in learning the playbook as well, despite not getting to put what he learns into practice.
“It’s affecting me in a good way, mentality, just by studying all the time and not physically doing it,” he said. “It has a con to it, too, by not getting the reps, but just finding a routine and doing what you can do always helps out.”
He said he’s optimistic the 2020 regular season will happen this fall and that the lack of a spring season won’t throw off his or his squad’s potential.
“I’m still hoping for the best. Still hoping for a good season,” he said. “Hoping for a big season from me, with it being my senior season, and for my team with a new coaching staff coming in, so it’s going to be exciting. I definitely can’t wait for the season to get going.”
Turner also said he hopes his final collegiate season will propel him to a career in the NFL.
“That’s my goal, that’s my dream and that’s what’s going to happen,” he said.
