Darby Gillette said she still believes her team can make a return to the postseason.
After a tough 4-13-1 season last fall that saw them finish 3-8-0 in the Southland Conference, the Southeastern Louisiana women’s soccer team was making progress this winter and spring, Gillette said, before the NCAA shut down spring sports last month and student-athletes were sent home as schools closed during the coronavirus outbreak.
The sudden stoppage put a hit on the Lady Lions’ progress, said Gillette, who herself doubled her minutes on the field last year as a sophomore from her first collegiate season.
“We struggled as a team, we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but this spring things were looking great. We were all super excited because things were starting to come together,” Gillette said. “It just feels surreal, honestly. I was definitely sad because of how things were rolling and how good we were looking.”
The 2018 Lamar School graduate and her Southeastern Louisiana teammates reconvened in February to begin meetings and strength training during limited time before getting into the full swing of things a few weeks later, going deep into tactics and even competing in a spring game that Gillette said went well.
When she was forced to head home to Meridian, Gillette said her coaches gave her and the team plenty of time to adjust and were adamant about them spending time with their families, but they’re also making sure their players stay in shape. The strength and conditioning coach has issued home workout routines, which includes a range of simple home activities to using water jugs as dumbbells for curls and bench presses.
But of course, soccer mainly involves running, which has prompted Gillette to participate in a team competition testing how far players can run. They’re required to run 1 mile daily, she said, but one member has already eclipsed 9 miles.
“It’s fun to see,” she said, “and to challenge yourself and want to beat everyone else, and you get in more miles, so it definitely keeps up our fitness.”
Gillette, a midfielder, said she’ll also be engaging in meetings with coaches and players soon through the video conferencing service Zoom to focus on more tactical and strategic aspects. While she’s not on campus with the rest of her squad, she does feel they’re able to “do all the normal things we would be doing on a day-to-day basis as if we were in Hammond.”
“It’s been kind of crazy, but our coaches have done a good job of keeping us all in the know after they have meetings and just trying to keep us updated as much as possible,” she said. “Right now it’s just going day-to-day because we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
Despite the separation, Gillette said she and the Lady Lions are still making progress, and next fall should result in a better team performance. Personally, she’s hoping to increase her playing time further and earn all-conference honors.
“I’m trying to work really hard for that because that was one of my goals coming into this spring to work toward for the fall,” she said. “To be an impact player and play even more minutes.”
