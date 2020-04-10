With Alcorn State’s spring football practices wiped out, Tevarrius Adams is seeing the positive side.
Sent home after the NCAA canceled all spring sports seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Alcorn State closed its doors, Adams is back in Meridian where he said he’s been working out. While he isn’t able to work on his football skills on the gridiron with his Braves teammates, he does at least have more time to get in better shape.
“I’m just trying to stay consistent, stay fit in the weight room. I do what I can,” he said. “It kind of hurt, but I just took it as time for me to get bigger, stronger and faster.”
A 2019 graduate of Meridian High School, Adams threw for more than 4,800 yards and ran for another 1,700 with the Wildcats, amassing 58 total touchdowns. Though he didn’t see the field for Alcorn State his freshman season, he said he was looking forward to improving his footwork and being able to slow the game down to better understand it. While listed as a QB, he said he could see time at slot receiver or defensive back this fall.
During his time at home, the 6-foot-1 Adams said he’s been doing simple workouts which have included situps and pushups. He’s also been able to use dumbbells he already had at his house but said he doesn’t own all the equipment needed for the workouts his team’s strength coach sends out.
“Everything’s different now because you have to do it all on your own. There isn’t anyone here that can push you,” he said. “Being at the house 24/7, no gyms open, you’ve got to make your own equipment to work out, so it's harder now.”
Adams said not having someone in person to motivative him during his workouts is challenging, but he’s been able to stay driven through listening to music.
As for the tactical side of football, he said he’s been receiving information through the company 360 Sports, Inc. on plays and strategies. He again wishes the coaching could be done face-to-face, but said he is still able to learn the material.
“It’s pretty difficult because you don’t have anyone there that can tutor you and show you the right way to do it,” he said. “But they’ve also given us a lot of examples and a lot of books to look through online so we can learn it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.