Part of The Meridian Star's ongoing coverage of college athletes from the local area during the coronavirus outbreak.
Joseph Hutchinson was able to get one spring football practice in with his Princeton teammates before the chaos ensued.
The freshman quarterback managed to get on the field the Saturday before the cancellations of sporting events across the country and around the globe halted the sports world amid the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA’s cancellation of its spring sports season, including spring football, and the closing of schools sent Hutchinson back home to Bailey.
He said he was disappointed things ended early.
“I was definitely looking forward to it,” Hutchinson said of spring football. “We had a really big offseason lifting weights and digging into the playbook, and I was really looking forward to going out and being able to compete.”
The Lamar School alumnus, who helped lead the Raiders to three straight state championships before graduating in 2019, has maintained a full schedule since returning to Mississippi with his workout regimen and in his online studies as an Ivy League student. Hutchinson, like his teammates, has to fill out daily questionnaires from a strength and conditioning coach at Princeton through the TeamBuildr app, detailing his sleep habits and his general wellbeing. The app also includes home workout routines, with exercises ranging from weights to resistance bands, the latter of which were sent to players. The squad also sends in videos of themselves performing curls, pushups or other activities as part of team competitions.
While not having these next few months to develop more camaraderie with his teammates, Hutchinson said the transition to training on his own has gone well.
“Of course not being around my teammates and being able to throw with the wide receivers and tight ends, and working with the running backs and linemen will be crucial, to not have that team chemistry being built,” he said. “But I feel like being at home, I’m in a very comfortable atmosphere, and I’m able to visit with my quarterback coach and really dig into the playbook and know what everyone on the field is doing.”
Hutchinson said he is able to meet with his fellow QBs and the Tigers’ quarterback coach through the video conferencing service Zoom. He said those sessions have proven to be extremely helpful.
“We’ll really dig into depth on everyone’s assignments. It’s nice to get to talk to all the quarterbacks and my quarterback coach,” he said. “It’s gone a lot smoother than I thought it would.”
As he remains working on both the physical and mental aspects of college football, Hutchinson said he continues to try and improve his feeling within the Princeton program.
“For me, it’s all about being comfortable,” he said. “The more comfortable I am, the better I feel like I can do, so the more comfortable I get in my playbook and the more comfortable I get in my body, then I’ll be able to bring something to the table."
