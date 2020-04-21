Baseball is something Ken Scott plans on never taking for granted again.
The junior outfielder and his Mississippi College teammates were preparing for a weekend road series against conference foe West Georgia when head coach Jeremy Haworth gathered the squad for a meeting, where he announced the NCAA had suspended all athletic activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.
That suspension soon turned into the cancellation of all spring sports for the remainder of the academic year, sending Scott back to his hometown of Meridian.
“It was one of those weird feelings where it was like a blur. It didn’t really hit me yet that I probably taken my last at-bats of the season,” Scott said. “It was just a shocking feeling, that your whole season that you started working on in the fall just ends like the snap of a finger.”
The former Clarkdale High School and East Central Community College standout said this season was so young before it was halted that he and his fellow Choctaws never got to put their offseason work to full use. While the spring consists of games and the possibility of a postseason run, he said it’s the time that their training in autumn gets rewarded.
“In baseball, everybody knows fall is the hardest part. You get through the fall, you can get through the regular season,” he said. “When you come in there in the fall with your boys, and you grind together with them, you’re getting up early in the morning and working out and conditioning, the payoff is the season.”
The 6-foot-2 Scott said Mississippi College was finding its groove on the diamond as it was getting into Gulf South Conference action. The Choctaws were 11-9 overall and 6-3 within the conference, and Scott was batting .217 with 17 runs and 12 RBIs as a regular starter.
Now at home most of the time, he said he runs at least a mile per day but does other workouts that consist of dumbbell and core exercises, as well as sprints. This week is also when the Mississippi College coaches are conducting their annual one-on-one interviews with players that take place at the conclusion of the season. Scott said he hopes to continue contributing to the Choctaws in their quest for a conference championship, and he is already envisioning his return to the sport.
“I will never take for granted walking on to that baseball field again,” he said. “When I step across that line for the first time, it’s going to be surreal because just seeing how easily something that you love can get taken from you, it makes you just realize that if you get it again, you do all it takes to never get that feeling again.”
