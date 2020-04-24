Kellen Spann got in two innings of work for the entire 2020 season.
A week before West Alabama’s baseball season began, the junior pitcher injured his elbow during a bullpen session. A subsequent MRI revealed Spann had not sustained a tear, but an intensive recovery process would nonetheless be required to get him back on the mound before the year was over.
After four weeks of twice-a-day rehabilitation, he made his first appearance of the season Feb. 29 against Alabama Huntsville, where he entered the game in relief in the seventh inning. He struck out two batters, walked another two and gave up one hit over 10 batters faced.
“I finally got back in there, and then the next week the coronavirus hit. I was so looking forward to it,” Spann said. “I thought I had a chance to be one of the main guys on our team, so when I got back into action it was awesome. I was really excited.”
Not long after that, the Tigers had their campaign suspended and eventually canceled as the NCAA decided to end the spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spann said he and his teammates were given the news in a team huddle after practice.
“I was just like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ I was heartbroken a little bit because I didn’t get to play much this year,” he said. “I was just getting back from that (injury) and I was really excited to get back into it, and then all of this happened.”
A 2017 Clarkdale graduate, Spann earned a 1.44 ERA his senior year with the Bulldogs while collecting 56 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched. He also batted .354 with 25 RBIs. He spent his first two collegiate years at Meridian Community College and Mississippi Delta Community College before transferring to Division II West Alabama.
He said he hasn’t thrown a baseball since coming home to Meridian since he’s giving his elbow more time to heal, but he has done other workouts and is running daily. While the hiatus might negatively affect pitchers who are used to a specific throwing routine and emphasize staying in practice, Spann said the hiatus will serve as an advantage to him.
“It’s probably going to benefit me well because I needed this. I needed time off,” he said. “I’m not doing anything in particular for my elbow. I’m just trying to let it get a little breather.”
Three weeks ago, the NCAA announced that student-athletes who compete in spring sports will be given an extra year of eligibility. Hopeful that he can have a strong comeback year of his own in 2021, Spann said he ultimately wants to help his team capture a conference championship.
“I want to be successful myself and have a good season,” he said. “But at the end of the day it just comes down to how we do as a team.”
