JACKSON – The Union girls basketball team went just 8 of 37 from the field in a 30-26 loss to Noxubee County Wednesday in the MHSAA Class 3A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Despite only a field goal percentage of 22, the Yellow Jackets had a chance at the end trailing 28-26 in the final minute but in possession. Coach Kelcia Bufkin called a timeout with 15.7 seconds left and put the ball in the hands of her best player, Kamyia Russell.
Guarded closely, she passed to her twin sister, Keirra Russell, whose shot from up close hit the rim and bounced away. Nikaiyla Mason added two free throws for Noxubee County with half a second left for the final margin.
The loss not only marked the end of the season but the career of the five senior starters – the Russell twins, Georgia Cooper, Madison Buckley and Kataya Bishop. All but Bishop played the entire 32 minutes.
“I'm proud of what they accomplished,” Bufkin said.
Union had two damaging droughts while scoring the team's second-fewest points of the season, going scoreless the first six and a half minutes of the second quarter and the final six minutes of the game.
“We missed a lot of shots,” Bufkin said. “We have shot better.”
Union twice took the lead, first on a 3-pointer by Cooper in the first quarter for a 10-7 advantage and second on a spinning layup by Kamyia Russel in the final seconds of the the third period for a 23-22 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Two free throws and a basket by Mason gave Noxubee County a 26-23 lead early in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Cooper tied the score two minutes into the final period, but the Lady Yellow Jackets failed to score the rest of the way.
Noxubee County also failed to make another field goal, but two free throws by Mason midway through the quarter put Noxubee up 28-26. The foul came after Mason grabbed an offensive rebound as the taller Noxubee team won the battle of the boards 34-24. Bufkin cited rebounding as a major factor in the loss.
Mason was the difference in the game with 18 points, including going 8 of 8 from the line, and nine rebounds. Kamyia Russell led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 13 points and seven rebounds. Cooper had nine points on three from behind the arc.
With the graduation of her starting lineup, Bufkin said there will be a rebuilding task.
“There are some young players who didn't have much playing time,” Bufkin said.
Union finishes 28-4, including playoff victories over Seminary, West Marion and Jefferson Davis County. Noxubee County (19-11) will play Booneville in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday. In Wednesday's other semifinal, Booneville (28-2) outscored Franklin County 25-8 in the second half for a 45-30 victory.
