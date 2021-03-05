JACKSON — Newton went ice cold in the second half and couldn’t jump-start the offense enough as it fell to Coahoma County 46-40 in the MHSAA Class 2A boys basketball state championship game Friday at the Mississippi Coliseum.
A basket by Jabez Blaylock in the opening minute of the third quarter tied the game at 24-24. The Tigers' next field goal came nearly 13 minutes later on a basket by Jalen Barton with 4:12 left in the game — but by then, Newton trailed by 11 and never got closer than the final six-point deficit.
“First of all, hats off to Coahoma County,” Newton coach Crandal Porter said. “They have been here five years in a row. I knew they were seasoned. It seemed at times the moment was too big for us.”
Newton had a 12-0 run in the second quarter to take a 22-15 lead, but Coahoma County then scored nine straight points for a 24-22 advantage at intermission. The Tigers took their last lead, 25-24, on a free throw by Blaylock before Coahoma County went back ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Christopher Addy.
Newton finished 13 of 43 (30.2 percent) from the floor, including 5-for-20 in the second half, and the Tigers were 2 of 13 from 3-point range.
Blaylock was Newton's high scorer with nine points. Tylin Martin was 6 of 8 from the floor and scored 16 points for Coahoma County.
It was a sloppy game with 30 turnovers by Coahoma County and 21 by Newton, and the teams combined for 37 fouls. The margin was only six because Coahoma County missed eight straight free throws in the final two minutes.
The championship was the sixth for Coahoma County and second in a row. Newton won its only title in 2008.
Newton reached the championship game with victories over Enterprise (Lincoln) 79-37, Heidelberg 83-46, St. Patrick 66-64 and Calhoun City 77-42. Porter said it was a great season despite the frustrating ending.
“This group has put Newton basketball back where it belongs,” Porter said. “This is what we expect. We expect to be here.”
Newton has only two seniors, Barton and Cameron Blaylock, who was honored as the team's scholar-athlete.
“We are going to miss those seniors. They're great students, great families,” Porter said.
But with everybody else coming back, he's optimistic about the future, and that will start with a summer program.
“We need to play a 30-game summer season,” Porter explained. “We're frail. We need to get in the weight room.”
New Site held off defending champion Calhoun City 55-50 for the 2A girls championship.
