PUCKETT — Zia Shields knows what it’s like to be on the big stage. That experience was on full display especially in the second half.
Shields poured in a game-high 38 points to lead Newton past Puckett 58-48 in the first round of the girls MHSAA Class 2A playoffs Monday night. The Lady Tigers (15-12) will travel to rival Heidelberg Friday in the second round of the playoffs.
“We are always down at halftime because we miss a lot of free throws, and I have a lot of young girls, so it took us a while to master the game plan,” Newton coach Ty Harden said. “Once we figured our game plan out defensively, the problem with us was scoring, but tonight a senior leader stepped up.”
The close contest was a tale of two halves for both teams as Puckett held a slim 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and then went on a 15-5 run to extend its lead to 29-15. Newton ended the first half on a 9-2 run to cut the Lady Wolves’ advantage to eight points, 32-24, at halftime.
Newton outscored Puckett 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 43-39 lead. To begin the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers went on a 7-3 run to extend lead to 50-43 and ended the game on a 8-5 run.
“We knew going in if we can get them frustrated as far as shooting, we would be alright,” Harden said. “Zia knows what it’s like to be in a championship culture. She’s won a state championship, and we go as she goes.”
Shields found her rhythm in the second half, scoring 24 points in the final 16 minutes.
“I just had to trust my teammates and play defense, and when I got the ball I knew I had to score,” Shields said. “Tonight we played as a team, and that’s what got us the victory.”
Erin Ware added 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Defensively, Newton only allowed Puckett to score 16 points total in the second half.
“We’ve been a solid defensive team all year,” Harden said. “I have a lot of young girls on this team that are afraid to shoot the ball but will take pride in playing defense.”
Amirah Holbert had 14 points to lead Puckett. Rylee Rankin added 11 points for the Lady Wolves (26-4).
“They got after us defensively in the second half, and we turned the ball over,” Puckett coach Holly Moncrief said. “It just wasn’t our night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.