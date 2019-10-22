The threat of rain Friday has made several area teams move their scheduled games to Thursday ahead of the expected wet weather.
Most area teams are still slated to play on Friday, however. As of Tuesday afternoon, only Lamar’s game at East Rankin Academy, Meridian’s game at Petal and Newton’s game at Philadelphia have been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
None of the Lauderdale County schools have moved their games to Thursday as of Tuesday afternoon, and Enterprise, Quitman, Kemper County, Kemper Academy, Newton County, Union, Newton County Academy and Neshoba Central are all still scheduled to play on Friday as well.
