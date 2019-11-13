COLLINSVILLE — Four years is a long time to be committed to a school, but West Lauderdale softball player Lexie Smith never wavered from her pledge to Southern Miss.
She and six other West Lauderdale seniors across three different sports signed on Wednesday morning to continue their respective athletic careers. Smith, who will play catcher for the Golden Eagles, said she never once considered another school once Southern Miss offered.
“I committed when I was a freshman, and I’ve been playing with the girls on the Southern Miss softball team since I was like 15 years old, so I’ve created a bond with them, and it’s just family,” Smith said. “When I stepped on campus, I knew right then that it was home. The atmosphere was really welcoming.”
For Smith, there’s both satisfaction in signing with a Division I school after countless hours of practice and joy that she’ll get to keep playing her favorite sport beyond high school.
“I feel really good because I know now that my hard work has paid off,” Smith said. “I just love the game.”
West Lauderdale also sent three girls soccer players and three baseball players to the next level. Outside back Lucy Green signed with Ole Miss, and center backs Kathryn Knuth and Mia Aviles inked with William Carey and Holmes Community College, respectively. Third baseman Braden Luke, outfielder Brett Mason and pitcher Cole Boswell all inked with Meridian Community College.
Green has been an Ole Miss commit since January, and she credited numerous people for helping her achieve her lifelong dream to play college soccer.
“I feel very blessed and thankful for all of the coaches, my teammates and my family, because without them none of it would be possible,” Green said. “It’s extremely satisfying and kind of a relief, because it’s what I’ve worked for, for as long as I can remember. For it to be real and actually happen is amazing to me.”
Even though she didn’t grow up an Ole Miss fan, Green said she felt at peace when she made the decision to become a Rebel.
“I really love the coaches, who are incredible, the players and the facilities,” Green said. “Everything felt like home and where God wanted me to be, and I’m really excited.”
Aviles said she developed a rapport with Holmes coach Matt Covertino while playing for him previously in travel soccer, and the chance to play for him at Holmes was too good to pass up.
“I’ve been coached by the coach there, and I really like him, and I felt like it was the best fit for me,” Aviles said.
William Carey provided Knuth with two key things she wanted: a strong tradition and a welcoming atmosphere.
“I know their program is a winning program, and that’s always what I’m looking for, and they’re so friendly and easy to get along with,” Knuth said.
West Lauderdale baseball coach Jason Smith said Luke, Mason and Boswell are three tremendous players who will represent the Knights well at MCC.
“It’s always awesome when players get to further their career, and it’s especially great that they’ll be close locally,” Smith said. “I’ll be able to follow them and hopefully catch a game of theirs. They’ve all been instrumental to our success over the past several years, and we really look forward to their senior year (this spring).”
