Northeast Lauderdale softball traveled to Clarkdale on Tuesday for a matchup with the Bulldogs, but the Trojans fell 11-10 after being unable to score a run in the final two innings.
Down 3-2 after the third inning, Northeast took an 8-3 lead in the top of the fourth and a 10-4 lead in the top of the fifth.
Just when it looked like the Trojans would run away with the game, Clarkdale struck back with a seven-run fifth inning, and the Bulldogs’ defense held Northeast scoreless from there to secure the victory.
