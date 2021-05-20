Meridian High School’s Teknetra Batiste found the perfect fit for her in Coahoma Community College.
As one of seven track and field seniors who signed to continue their athletic careers Thursday, Batiste said Coahoma offered her a place to compete without too many distractions.
“I like their campus,” Batiste said. “There’s less people there. I’m pretty shy, and I don’t like big crowds, so it’s perfect for my personality and the environment that I like. There’s also a lot of support as far as things like study hall, and they like student-athletes.”
She was joined by CJ Owens and Taylon Edwards, who signed with Meridian Community College; Princess Grant, who inked with Millsaps, Sa’Nya McPhail, who signed with Grambling; Kemarie Wade, who signed with the Mississippi University for Women; and Christopher Johnson, who inked with Stillman College. Each made their decisions official at a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at MHS’s multipurpose facility.
“It means a great deal to have that many kids be invested in the program to where they can be at a level to where they can actually move on to compete in college,” MHS track coach Regonal Walker said. “That speaks well on our community, our school, our assistant coaches and what we’re doing here as a program.”
The opportunity to keep competing while pursuing higher education is one Batiste didn’t want to pass up, especially at a school that fits with her personality so well.
“It means a lot because I get to carry on a dream that I always wanted,” Batiste said. “It feels special to be able to compete with people on other levels and make me get better.”
Johnson said Stillman track and field coach Ashley Curry sold him on the school, and he’s also grateful for being able to continue his track career.
“It means everything,” Johnson said. “When I grew up I always wanted to go to college and compete in sports. (Curry) showed love from the beginning and made me feel like I was welcomed there.”
Though Edwards has only competed in track for one full season — his first season last spring was cut short by COVID-19 — Edwards stood out enough to where MCC offered him a spot on their team, which he gladly accepted.
“It feels good knowing that this was really my first full season and I still got a chance to compete at the next level,” Edwards said. “I got here by being able to work and focus on what I had to do with what the coaches had me doing.”
While he’ll miss these seven, Walker said the opportunities presented to them couldn’t have happened to a more deserving group.
“They’re very good kids,” Walker said. “They come from good homes, and they were just a pleasure to work with.”
