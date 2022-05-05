Seminary just kept answering.
No matter what Southeast Lauderdale did offensively, Seminary would always match it and eventually came out on top 9-6 in Game 1 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs Thursday at Southeast Lauderdale.
“We swung the bats well tonight, but we have to clean up our defense,” Seminary coach Clay Bush said. “We kept putting pressure on them throughout the game, and I’m glad we were fortunate enough to come away with the win. Now we have to win one more.”
Seminary couldn’t have asked for better start, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run to left field by Tyler Keys. Logan Craft added a RBI single to center in the top of the second inning to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-0.
Southeast Lauderdale chipped its way back into the game as the Tigers cut the Seminary lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the second on a throwing error and RBI single by Shade Hollingsworth. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the third on another Bulldog error and a RBI single by Camden Cooper.
Seminary retook the lead in the top of the fourth at 7-5 on a double by Logan Craft, and Eli McNease was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Nathan Wilson had a RBI double for Southeast Lauderdale in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Seminary to 7-6.
The Bulldogs (19-11) added a run in the fifth and seventh to extend their lead to 9-6.
“It was a great way to start, scoring four runs in the first, but we kept giving them extra outs and not playing good defense, and they made us pay for it,” Bush said. “Tucker has been good for us all year. He competed and threw strikes and kept us in the game.”
Tucker Woods (6-2) got the win on the mound for Seminary, lasting 6 2/3 innings and giving up six runs, two earned, on seven hits and three walks while striking out three. Woods, along with Craft and Donovan Hale, had two hits to lead the Bulldogs offensively.
“Our bats have been really hot, and that’s what’s been keeping us in games,” said Louisiana Tech signee and Seminary infielder Karson Evans, who made his season debut last week after missing all of the regular season and first round of playoffs due to a shoulder injury. “It feels good, and it feels like I haven’t been out at all, and we started out really slowly, and now we’ve fought back to where we are now.”
Tyson Marlow took the loss for Southeast Lauderdale. Cooper and Wilson had two hits each for the Tigers (22-10).
“We didn’t throw enough strikes, and giving up as many walks as we did doesn’t give us much of a chance,” Southeast Lauderdale coach Shay Cooper said. “They hit the ball well, but we have to do better on the mound tomorrow. I’m proud of the kids; they fought to the very end.”
Game 2 is scheduled for 7 Friday night at Seminary. If necessary, Game 3 will be back at Southeast Lauderdale at 7 p.m. Monday.
