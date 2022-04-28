Enterprise forward Mason McCraw didn’t see the court much his freshman year, and he wasn’t willing to be denied playing time ever again.
“I think he really wanted to play as a freshman, so that motivated him to work super hard between his freshman and sophomore years,” Enterprise boys basketball coach Justin Sollie said. “Since the first game of his sophomore year, he’s started non-stop and gotten better every year.”
That wouldn’t-be-denied attitude also aided McCraw in earning an opportunity at the next level. Wednesday morning, he signed with Southeastern Baptist College, with whom he earned a spot on the team following a tryout earlier this year — an opportunity he views as a continuation of his work as a student-athlete at Enterprise.
“It’s special,” McCraw said. “It’s almost like a pride thing, not just for me but for my family. I came into this program when we were really down in the eighth grade, and we got all the way up to a playoff team by the time I was a senior. It’s kind of a pride thing for my school to keep that going.”
McCraw was always determined to be a college basketball player, and Sollie said that determination was especially evident this past season, McCraw’s senior year.
“He’s had the self belief for a while that he was going to be a college basketball player,” Sollie explained. “He’s just worked really hard over the years to make that a reality.”
When he visited Laurel for his tryout at Southeastern Baptist, McCraw admitted to feeling nervous at first.
“I’ll be honest, I’ve never been intimidated ever in my life in terms of basketball, but when I got there it was just kind of surreal, and I had a mix of emotions, like, ‘I’m really doing this,’” McCraw said. “After we did the first few drills and I hit a shot or two, it was game on. I was ready to go.”
Several days later, McCraw got the news that he had made the team.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I did as well as I could have, so when I got that email I was like, ‘Wow, I did it. I’m here,’” McCraw said.
Sollie said it’s extremely satisfying to see one of his players fulfill their dream, especially considering how hard McCraw worked for it.
“It’s not because of anything I did,” Sollie said. “I just encouraged him to go to an open tryout, and that was the extent of my role. He showed up and impressed their coaches, and I’m pumped for him. He earned this for himself with his hard work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.