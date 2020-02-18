PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia has been known to be a second half team.
Behind a second-half surge, the Tornadoes were able to get past East Marion 72-61 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia (22-5) will host Wesson in the second round of the 2A postseason at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“The game was exactly like I thought it would be. They are a really good team and are the best seven team I’ve ever seen,” Philadelphia coach Willis Tullos said. “We played really well in the second half defensively. We felt like we were going to be able to get things done in the second half that we didn’t do in the first half.”
A fast-paced, back-and-forth first quarter saw East Marion leading 29-26 at the end of the frame. The Eagles then raced out to a 38-31 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Tornadoes ended the first half on an 8-1 run to tie the game 39-39 at intermission.
To start the third quarter, Philadelphia’s Jordan Hill scored seven straight points for the Tornadoes and gave Philadelphia a 46-42 lead. The Tornadoes would not trail from that point and held a 56-51 advantage at the end of the third quarter. At the start of the fourth, the Tornadoes went on an 10-3 run to extend their lead to 64-54.
“This was a total team win for us tonight,” Tullos said. “We had guys step up big for us, and I’m proud of them. Jordan Hill and Tanner Boler did what they’ve done all year for us, and when we needed a basket, they stepped up.”
Hill finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Philadelphia, while Boler added 20 points and Ira Chambers chipped in 11 points for the Tornadoes.
“Tonight, I couldn’t do it without my teammates, and ball movement was really the key,” Hill said. “We just applied pressure on defense and just moved the ball to get open shots. We always come out stronger in the second half with our press, and that worn them down. We haven’t lost a home game, so we plan to keep it like that.”
Cameron Walker had 17 points to lead East Marion, while Evin Beach added 15 points and Caleb Rawls chipped in 12 points for the Eagles (7-19), the defending Class 1A state champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.