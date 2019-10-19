UNION — A first-and goal at the 7-yard line became a third-and goal at the 12 after a false start, a run for no gain and a near interception in the end zone. But it didn’t keep Union from scoring as quarterback Colby Ferguson hit Jamarion Harmon on a slant route and pull the Yellowjackets within within five points of Scott Central.
After forcing a Rebels punt that was downed at the Union 10, with over seven minutes to play in Friday’s Region 6-2A matchup, the Yellowjackets had ample time to move down the field and take their first lead of the night. Union couldn’t move the ball past its own 24, however, and had to punt after six plays. Scott Central took over at the opposing 42 and ran a 9-play drive to score with 1:05 remaining to seal a 27-16 victory.
“I thought we played extremely hard. We missed a few tackles here and there, and had some bad fits,” Union head coach Brad Breland said. “With a team like that, if you’re not fitting where you’re supposed to be with your linebackers and secondary, they’ll make you pay, and that’s what happened.”
The Rebels took a 14-0 lead with just over 11 minutes left in the first half. Treyon Wash ran in a 2-yard quarterback keeper in the first quarter, and Lajavis Patrick took a direct snap and ran to the right before diving at the goaline for a 10-yard score.
The Yellowjackets showed signs of their offensive capabilities despite being held scoreless for almost the entire first half, and it eventually culminated in a 15-play, 68-yard drive that was capped off by a scrambling Ferguson hitting Harmon in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown on fourth-and goal with three seconds left. The two-point conversion, run in by Ferguson, made the contest 14-8 at the break.
“(Scott Central) is just so athletic, they just cause so many problems for you,” Breland said. “We stayed on them, and our offensive line got some good blocks. That’s how we got in (the end zone).”
Union (6-2, 1-1) started with the ball in the second half but failed to tie the game after picking up only 8 yards and going three-and-out. Scott Central (7-2, 2-1) reached the 5-yard line on its first drive of the third quarter after a 65-yard scamper by Wash but came away without any points after Wash fumbled the snap on third down and the ball was recovered by Yellowjackets linebacker Mark Jones.
The two squads traded punts until Patrick broke free of the defense on a handoff and sprinted 69 yards to the 1-yard line on the final play of the third quarter. On the first play of the fourth, Elijah Robinson pounded a handoff up the middle for the score to extend Scott Central’s lead to 21-8.
The Yellowjackets were undeterred by the touchdown and came back with one of their own on Harmon’s second scoring reception on a drive that started at their own 48, and Ferguson’s run for the two-point conversion made it 21-16. On the go-ahead drive opportunity, Ferguson connected with Kenyon Clay to move the chains on third-and 6, but a mishandled snap on second down and a sack on third thwarted Union’s hopes.
In addition to going 4-for-14 on third downs, the Yellowjackets were plagued by false start penalties on short-yardage situations. A third-and 1 at the 15-yard line in the second quarter became third-and 6 after a false start, and after getting only 1 yard on the play, the Yellowjackets went for it on fourth down and couldn’t convert. With the chance to tie the game and take the lead, down 14-8 in the third quarter, Union was flagged on fourth-and inches at the 49, and punted.
“That hurt a lot,” Breland said. “That’s stuff you can’t do, and we’re better than that. You can’t do that stuff and beat a good football team.”
Ferguson finished 5-for-15 passing for 63 yards and ran for 41 yards on 13 carries. Jaylon Buckley had rushing spurts of 18 and 16 yards, and ended with 76 on 17 carries. In addition to his fumble recovery, Jones also caught three passes for 60 yards. Clay threw and completed a pass, ran for 20 yards on three carries and caught one pass for 8 yards and a first down.
Scott Central earned 385 total yards of offense, led by Wash’s 156 rushing yards and 100 passing yards and Patrick’s 90 rushing yards on 7 carries.
“We’ve got great kids. These kids have a lot of heart,” Breland said. “I feel like we’ll come back next week.”
Union travels to Lake (7-1, 1-1) next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.