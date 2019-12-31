Not many people have heard of the disease Alopecia, and when they see people without hair, some might assume something else is going on.
Alopecia aerate, which is believed to be an autoimmune disease, results in non-scarring hair loss with varying degrees of severity. There is no cure for the condition, and in the most extreme cases, hair loss throughout the entire body can occur, leading observers to think the person is undergoing cancer treatment or is suffering from another medical condition.
In 2018, Caroline Bolton and Tim Irvine started the annual Great Scorpion Trail Run at Bonita Lakes Park to benefit the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. The trail run will take place for the third year in a row beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and Bolton said there are currently 211 runners signed up from nine different states, including Mississippi.
“In 2018 we had 102, and it went up to 200 last year, and we decided to cap it at 200 because we weren’t sure Bonita Lakes could handle that many people,” said Bolton, who serves as race director along with Irvine. “Come to find out, Bonita Lakes can, so this year we decided not to put a cap on it.”
The trail run is named after Mississippi scorpions, which can be found in Bonita Lakes’ forest. Over the past two years, the trail run has raised $6,100 for the NAAF. Irvine, Bolton’s fiancé, suffers from the most severe form of Alopecia aerate that results in total hair loss, and seeing so many people come out and support the cause has meant a lot to them both.
“There isn’t a lot of awareness or information about it that will help people who are starting to suffer from it since it’s not commonly known,” Bolton explained. “When someone sees you with no hair they automatically think you’re sick, when all it is is your body attacking itself, which means hair loss. … There are so many other races that benefit other things, but there isn’t for this (disease). I think we may be the only one in the state, so it means a tremendous amount to us both.”
The course is a mix of the jeep trail and the single track mountain bike trails through Bonita Lakes. There will be three separate races: the 50K, which begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and loops around the park four times, the 25K and 12.5K, which begin at 7 a.m. and loops through the park twice and once, respectively.
Registration is still open, and runners can register at greatscorpiontrailrun.com. Packet pickup will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Meridian. For more information, Bolton can be reached at 601-259-0664. People can also visit naaf.org to learn more about Alopecia aerate.
