Former Neshoba Central running back Jarquez Hunter showed out on the big stage this past season, earning freshman All-SEC honors at Auburn after rushing for 597 yards in 2021.
When Hunter graduated from Neshoba Central in May 2021, it was natural to expect some drop-off this past fall for the Rockets, as Hunter was an incredibly gifted playmaker on offense, defense and special teams. Instead, Neshoba Central opened things up in the passing game and leaned on an experienced defense to success, going 12-1 and earning a berth in the MHSAA Class 5A state semifinal round.
Because of the Rockets’ success in 2021, Neshoba Central head coach Patrick Schoolar has been named the Premier Preps 2021 Football Coach of the Year.
“It’s a great honor,” Schoolar said. “It’s humbling for sure. I know how I got here: by having a great staff and great players.”
Losing Hunter on offense was a big blow, but other players stepped up to fill in the production. Quarterback Eli Anderson passed for 3,383 yards and 42 touchdowns and also rushed for 433 yards and eight touchdowns. Receivers Ja’Naylon Dupree, Bryceton Spencer and Dedrick McWilliams each had at least 700 yards receiving, and receiver/defensive back Elijah Ruffin had a standout season on both sides of the ball. Ken Drummond also saw a fair amount of carries this past season to help make up for the yardage lost by Hunter graduating.
“We lost a great player, no doubt about that, what with him being Freshman All-SEC, but we knew we had a good team coming back as well,” Schoolar explained. “Football is the ultimate team game. We lose a lot after this year, but I expect us to be good again next year. I think that’s where we’ve gotten to as a program — you lose good players but reload and keep playing, because those next guys are ready to play as well. We’ve built a solid football program.”
It didn’t hurt to have plenty of returning faces on defense, either, as Ruffin, defensive linemen Maxton Woodward and Ja’Shawn Mathis and linebackers Jaharon Griffin and Kelbee Holmes helped stymie opposing offenses. Kicker Hunter Bavetta was also huge for the Rockets, as he finished 11 of 14 on field goals for the season and also had nine touchbacks on kickoffs to earn All-State honors in Class 5A.
“You don’t win without defense,” Schoolar said. “Everyone loves the offense and the touchdowns being scored, and we were a little more dynamic in certain areas of the game this year, but come November and December, you’d better have a kicker and a defense or you won’t be very good — and that’s all across the board, whether it’s high school, college or the NFL.”
The Rockets’ season ended in heartbreak with a 20-14 loss against West Point in the state semifinals, and adding to the frustration was how the contest concluded. Trailing 20-14 with 10 seconds remaining, a catch by McWilliams near West Point’s red zone resulted in a first down and should have stopped the clock to allow officials to reset the chains. The clock wasn’t stopped until five seconds were left, and by the time Anderson had a chance to spike the ball, time had expired.
“I was mad and hurting for my guys,” Schoolar admitted. “You just don’t know what to say (in that situation), and to this day, I haven’t put into words how I want to address it. I’m not sure you ever get over that situation because in this profession, there are very few chances to win a state championship. But we have more chances coming. Year in and year out, I think we’ll be a contender.”
Football is one of several success stories for Neshoba Central athletics. Neshoba Central’s softball team has won eight consecutive state titles in fast-pitch, the girls basketball team went undefeated in the regular season and the girls bowling team finished runner-up in the MHSAA Class 2 state championship round earlier this month after winning state six out of the past seven seasons prior to the 2020-21 school year. Schoolar said the success starts at the top, and he’s grateful to be a part of the Neshoba County School District.
“First of all, we have a great leader in (Athletic Director) Tommy Holland who allows us to do what we need to do to win ball games,” Schoolar said. “Each sport has a great leader, and it all goes back to everyone having good players. It also starts with (Superintendent) Dr. (Lundy) Brantley, who puts a big emphasis on athletics that trickles down. It’s really a good place to work.”
