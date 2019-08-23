QUICK FACTS
Head coach: Glen Sanders (first year)
2018 record: 7-5, 3-2
2018 finish: Lost to Poplarville 40-8 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs
League: MHSAA Region 4-4A
OVERVIEW
Early this summer, Glen Sanders thought he would simply be the Trojans’ returning defensive coordinator.
But when Meridian hired Northeast Lauderdale head coach John Douglass to lead the Wildcats in late June, Sanders was named interim coach before the Lauderdale County School District Board removed the interim label not too long afterward. Now, Sanders is faced with the task of retooling a Trojans team that lost a handful of starters from the 2018 squad, including star all-purpose back Kam Hulin.
“We have I think about eight starters back on both side of the ball, so we’re having to play a lot of guys without much varsity time, so we’re going to be a work in progress as we go forward,” Sanders said. “By the time district play rolls around, hopefully we’ll have things where we want them to be by that point.”
In order to develop the necessary depth, Sanders said a lot of guys who may not be starters will see significant playing time during the non-regional portion of the schedule.
“We’ll have to swap out a lot early, especially with the heat,” Sanders said. “We’ll have to put guys out there who aren’t quite ready to play and hope they develop with a little on-the-job training.”
KEYS TO THE SEASON
•Staying healthy — A key for any team, Sanders said it’s especially critical that Northeast Lauderdale doesn’t develop a rash of injuries throughout the fall.
“We can’t have any injuries,” Sanders said. “That’s everyone’s key, but we’re playing several guys on both sides of the ball, so depth is going to be an issue.”
•Develop depth — Sanders hopes the early playing time some of the players receive will go a long way once the Trojans take on their Region 4-4A opponents.
“We have to build some depth so we can (eventually) limit the amount of guys that are playing both ways,” Sanders said.
•Develop confidence — As he tries to develop depth, Sanders said early success would be a big help for this year’s team.
“We need to come out of the gate and get some confidence right off the bat,” Sanders said. “We have to play hard and play well, and our young guys are going to have to get some confidence.”
KEY PLAYERS
•Offense — 2018’s leading rusher, Michael McClinton, returns as a senior this fall, and Chris Hardy will slide over from wide receiver to quarterback now that Hulin has graduated. In addition to McClinton, seniors Joheim Smith and Jocquavius Spinks will also carry the ball a great deal, Sanders said.
On the offensive line, seniors Tre Carr and D’Mitri Roberts return as starters, and Sanders said they’ll have to help guide a unit that is otherwise breaking in new players this fall.
“We expect those guys to step up and lead and do a good job for us,” Sanders said. “They’re the only two linemen who played last year, so they have experience.”
•Defense — Smith returns as a starter at linebacker, and senior Deondray Harris returns at nose tackle. Tyler Smith, another senior, is also a returning starter in the secondary, and McClinton will also see time at linebacker, along with junior Corey Moss and senior Drew Linton.
“We have a lot of guys who are going to have to fill in at linebacker,” Sanders explained. “We only have three starters returning (on defense) — that’s it.”
OUTLOOK
It’s difficult to project a team’s ceiling during a retooling season, but Sanders said he’s confident the 2019 Trojans can develop into a good squad.
“We can be a really good team, a playoff team, and that’s what we’re shooting for,” Sanders said. “Our kids have worked hard in the offseason and the heat so far, and if we can get everything together, we can have a really good football team.”
The biggest challenge might be Northeast Lauderdale’s divisional schedule. Along with West Lauderdale, the Trojans moved to Region 4-4A after MHSAA realignment and will face Choctaw Central, Leake Central, Kosciusko and defending 4A state champion Louisville.
“It’s going to be tough,” Sanders said. “Louisville graduated 26 seniors and are still one of the favorites to win state this year. Kosciusko is definitely on the upswing, and Choctaw Central played a whole lot better last year. When Leake Central runs onto the field, they look as good as anyone (athletically). West lost a lot of guys, but when district rolls around I’m sure they will be heading in the right direction, too.”
