PHILADELPHIA — Saltillo’s Evan McCarthy has been seeing the baseball well as of late, and it showed Friday night.
McCarty hit two home runs in extra innings, including the go-ahead grand slam in the 11th, to help lead Saltillo past Neshoba Central 6-3 in 11 innings in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 5A baseball North State championship.
The game had a two-hour weather delay and didn’t start until 9 p.m. Game 2 of the series is will be at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Saltillo.
“The first one I’ve never really hit a ball that deep to right, and the second one I was just coming to the plate very confident,” McCarthy said. “It all worked out in the end. Neshoba is one of the toughest teams I’ve faced in my high school career, and the next game will be a dog fight.”
McCarthy gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI single to center. The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh when Bryceton Spencer scored on a fielders choice with one out to tie the game 1-1.
After scoreless eighth and ninth innings, McCarthy gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the 10th inning with a leadoff home run to right center field. The Rockets answered with a RBI single in the bottom of the 10th by Jordan Davis to knot the game at 2-2.
With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the 11th, McCarthy hit the go-ahead grand slam to left field to give Saltillo a 6-2 lead. McCarthy had four hits and six RBI’s to lead the Tigers (28-6) offensively. Luke Wood also had four hits, while Kaden Martin got the win on the mound for Saltillo.
“Evan put two really good swings together and has been seeing the baseball really well over the last two weeks,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “That was one of the best high school baseball games I’ve ever been a part of. Both teams fought to the end, and unfortunately, one of us had to lose. Game 2 later on will be the exact same.”
Reid Hall had two hits to lead Neshoba Central. Sanders Griffis took the loss in relief for the Rockets (27-5).
“We kept fighting and answering, but we couldn’t get that big hit,” Neshoba Central coach Jonathan Jones said. “We made a couple mistakes there at the end, and they got the big hit.”
NESHOBA CENTRAL 10, SALTILLO 8
Neshoba Central rebounded with a Game 2 win Saturday at Saltillo, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh and fending off a three-run bottom of the seventh by the Tigers to force a decisive Game 3 Monday at Neshoba Central.
The Rockets trailed 5-1 going into the sixth inning before scoring four in the frame alongside their five runs in the seventh.
Reid Hall went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Demarkez West was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Brayden Reynolds went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Bryceton Spencer finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Pepper Agent also drove in a run for Neshoba Central. Rhett Stovall got the win in relief, pitching 4 1/3 innings and yielding five runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out six. Azaynlon Hickan picked up the save by getting the final two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
