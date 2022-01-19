Kelcia Bufkin hadn’t coached any twins at the high school level prior to arriving at Union.
As head coach for the Lady Yellowjackets, Bufkin now has two sets of twins, including a pair of seniors in Kamyia and Keirra Russell. Alongside freshmen Tiarra and Destiny Campbell, Bufkin admitted she would sometimes get them confused.
“I get them mixed up at times, but I think I have them figured out,” Bufkin said. “At first I didn’t know if I could separate the four. I try to remember hair and things like that so I can tell the difference.”
The Russell twins are part of a senior-laden team that is currently 19-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-3A after Tuesday’s 60-31 win against Clarkdale, and Bufkin said the two have been an integral part of the Lady Yellowjackets’ success so far this season. After beginning her tenure at Union as an assistant under former head coach Matt Wilbanks, Bufkin was promoted to head coach prior to this school year when Wilbanks took a coaching job at Morton. Even if it took time to differentiate the Russells when she first got to Union, having them on the team brought great comfort when she became the head coach.
“When I first took the job I was a little nervous with it being my first year (as a head coach), and I’m still nervous at times, but it’s been a great experience having great ball players,” Bufkin said. “I have to give so much credit to Coach Wilbanks because he developed them into the players they are today. It’s pretty easy to come in with so many already knowing what to do.”
Kamyia Russell is Union’s point guard, while Keirra plays shooting guard, and the pair have been basketball players since their days of city league and Amateur Athletic Union when they were younger. Only a year separates their basketball experience, and growing up playing a sport together bonded them in a way that’s unique even for twins.
“My sister played a year before me,” Keirra Russell said. “I wasn’t interested (at first). Growing up playing with her made me work harder, but it was easier knowing there was someone on the court who cares about the game as much as I do.”
The two aren’t just teammates, they’re also accountability partners, Kamyia Russell said.
“She knows exactly what I’m going to do before I do it,” Kamyia Russell explained. “I count on her a lot, especially on the nights that I’m not playing well — but when we’re both playing to our potential, I feel like we’re unstoppable. She’s definitely my hype man when I’m playing well. Sometimes we argue and share words here and there because we like to hold each other accountable. I know what she can do, so I expect her to play like it.”
The two often go at each other in practice, which Kamyia Russell admitted can get testy at times.
“We get very physical when going against each other,” Kamyia Russell said. “We push and maybe grab each other’s jerseys sometimes, and we definitely trash talk a lot, but we like pushing each other to get better.”
They might go hard in practice, but Bufkin said they have different personalities off the court.
“They’re pretty laid-back,” Bufkin said. “They talk a little bit but not a whole lot, but they’re really competitive and driven. A lot of times they’re competing against each other at practice or playing one-on-one and trying to get in each other’s ears.”
Even outside of school, the twins’ lives basically revolve around basketball, Keirra Russell said.
“We get out of school early, so we’ll get shots up before practice, and we practiced a lot outside of school before the season started,” Keirra Russell said. “Every day of the week consists of school and basketball. Even on weekends, we’ll go catch other schools’ games. I would say half of our days consist of watching or playing basketball.”
Watching includes college and professional games, and some of the twins’ favorite players are former UConn standout Katie Lou Samuelson, as well as NBA stars LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and LaMelo Ball. In Samuelson, Keirra Russell said she and her sister admire the game of the former Husky who now plays for the Seattle Storm.
“She’s a much taller player, but she plays like a guard,” Keirra Russell said. “She could shoot from deep and gave all of her teammates opportunities to score.”
In watching each other play, Kamyia and Keirra Russell have both come to appreciate each other’s abilities.
“She can do it all,” Kamyia Russell said. “She can shoot, she can drive — I mean, she’s just going to find a way to score, and when she gets going, it’s very hard to stop her.”
Said Keirra Russell, “She always goes hard in practice. She is very competitive. She can step up when our team is struggling to score. She always looks forward to guarding the best player on the opposite team. She also works well under pressure, and she plays the entire game, but you’d never know it because she doesn’t show any signs of getting tired.”
Last season, Union made it all the way to the MHSAA Class 2A state semifinals before being eliminated by Calhoun City. That loss has been a motivating factor for the Lady Yellowjackets this season, and it’s driving their success.
“I always tell my team we have unfinished business,” Kamyia Russell said. “We try not to think so far ahead and take it one game at a time, but I feel like if we continue to play at the level we’re playing now, we’re going to be the team to beat.”
That’s one of the advantages of having a senior-laden squad, Keirra Russell said.
“I think we’re successful because everyone plays their role well, and we’re all very close,” Keirra Russell said. “We all have the same goal and respect for one another.”
Those seniors, Bufkin said, have been playing together so long that they know the standard at which they’re held and how to push one another to reach that standard.
“We have five seniors, and they all start, so we have really great leaders who do what needs to be done, and our team feeds off that energy,” Bufkin said. “I’m not sure when I’ll have another starting five as good as this group again.”
