If the Russell Christian Academy had a competition for which player encapsulates the Warriors nickname, senior Seger Moore might have a leg up on the competition.
Moore was an integral part of RCA’s run last season, when the Warriors went 11-1 en route to their third-straight Alabama Christian Education Association state title. A running back and middle linebacker, Moore was constantly taking and delivering hits despite persistent pain in his right knee throughout most of his junior year.
Initially diagnosed as a bone bruise suffered during the Warriors’ Week 3 game against Meadowview Christian, Moore’s knee got so swollen after RCA’s win in the state championship game Nov. 1, 2019, that he had to see a specialist in Jackson to determine what was really going on. The diagnosis was a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which required surgery and left Moore with a wave of emotions: Not only had he played through a significant injury, but now he had to worry about whether or not he’d be ready by the time the 2020 season rolled around.
“It’s one of the most drastic injuries you can get (playing football),” Moore said. “It takes eight months before you can play after surgery, and even then you’re not fully recovered. I was concerned about whether or not I was able to return. Every year I want to get better, and this seemed like it would be a huge road block in doing that.”
Fortunately, a rigorous physical therapy program allowed Moore to participate in RCA’s summer workouts with little hindrance. Now, he’s slated to start in RCA’s opener Aug. 21 at Tuscaloosa Christian.
“It’s always in the back of my mind,” Moore explained. “I guess I’ll have to actually play that first game before I can get it out of my mind.”
RCA football coach Andy Braddock said Moore playing through what ended up being a torn ACL shows his toughness and dedication as a player.
“He’s got a lot of heart,” Braddock said. “That’s all it was. You couldn’t hardly drag him out of a championship ball game, where he was playing both sides of the ball. His knee swelled up so badly that by the second half, it’s the only time he’s ever told me he needs to play only one side of the ball — and he still got several tackles with a torn ACL. We had him taped up and braced up, but it was still painful on him. Had we caught it earlier, I probably wouldn’t have let him play. We just thought it was a strain, and that might be my fault, but he’s good to go now. A lot of guys come off an injury like that and you don’t see them getting after it 100%, but not him. He’s wide open and ready to go.”
Moore credited former RCA head coach Chad Eaves, who led the team to its first ACEA state title in 2017 and is now a physical therapist at Rush Health Systems in Meridian.
“He pushed me hard like he did when he was my coach,” Moore said. “When I came out for summer (workouts) I felt normal. I was surprised.”
Braddock said he’s expecting Moore to be an important leader for the Warriors this fall, and he’s enjoyed watching Moore develop as a player over the last five seasons.
“In the eighth grade, he came out and looked like a baby giraffe on roller skates, but he loved the game, and there probably isn’t a kid I know of that works as hard as he does, whether it’s on the field or weight room ” Braddock said. “Now he’s one of the strongest kids we have on our team, and at tailback and linebacker he hardly comes off the field.”
Moore said his individual goal is to be the kind of leader that leaves a lasting impression on the younger players. His team goal is not only another championship but a spotless record as well.
“My expectations are to get that fourth ring and go undefeated,” Moore said. “To do that, we have to be unified. We can’t have any divas, as (assistant) coach David (Holifield) likes to say, we have to be dirtbags. Most of all, it’s about glorifying Christ.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.