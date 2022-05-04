Riley Reynolds tore his ACL playing football this past fall, and the injury also robbed him of most of his senior season of baseball.
Reynolds, a senior at Russell Christian Academy, was being recruited by Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and he admitted he was concerned the injury might give the school’s baseball coaching staff second thoughts about signing him.
“There was definitely the fear of breaking the news to my coaches and saying I was going to miss a lot of my senior year,” Reynolds said. “Luckily, I’m grateful to have coaches who were supportive through it. They said, ‘Work hard, get back, we still want you,’ so that’s when I went ahead and committed to Calvin.”
Wednesday morning, Reynolds signed with Calvin College to make his decision final. He was joined by fellow RCA seniors Lathan Rich, who inked with Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel for baseball, and Bridges Harwell, who signed with the Mississippi University for Women for volleyball.
“I love the atmosphere at Calvin,” Reynolds said. “It’s 14 hours away from home, but whenever I go up there I feel like I’m at home. The coaches are great, all the people I met there were great, and it’s just a really friendly atmosphere. It’s a Division III school, but when you step on campus you’d think it was Division I.”
Harwell said her Christian faith played a major role not just in choosing the Mississippi University for Women, but also in having the opportunity to continue her volleyball career.
“It’s very special,” Harwell said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without my parents and my coaches and God. I’ve had a bunch of trials this year, and He’s really blessed me to have the opportunity to do this, and it wouldn’t be possible without any of those people. It’s very encouraging, and it brings a sense of accomplishment.”
She wasn’t too deep into the recruiting process before the Mississippi University for Women felt like the right place to go, Harwell said.
“They were very welcoming, and it seemed like a really good fit from the start,” Harwell said. “The people there seem very nice, and I think I’m going to be happy there.”
At Southeastern Baptist, Rich said he felt a familiar atmosphere to the one he feels at RCA.
“It’s a Christian program,” Rich said. “I’ve gone to a Christian school my whole life, and God led me there. It’s a smaller school, and I’ve also gone to a smaller school my whole life.”
Since only a small percentage of high school baseball players get to play in college, Rich said he’s humbled by the opportunity and grateful for the help he’s had along the way.
“It’s amazing,” Rich said. “I want to thank my parents and God for the opportunity to play at the next level. It’s a big deal.”
