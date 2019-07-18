When Drew Taylor graduated from Russell Christian Academy in May 2018 after leading his team to the Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man state championship, his younger brother Caleb Taylor took over at quarterback and helped bring the Warriors to a second straight title last fall.
After serving as a wide receiver for Drew Taylor and catching many of his older brother’s touchdown passes before moving under center last, Caleb Taylor is being moved back to the wideout position in favor of a new QB — a third Taylor brother.
Micah Taylor will take the reins as a sophomore, two years younger than Caleb Taylor, after head coach Andy Braddock liked he what he saw from him last season.
“He can sling the ball,” Braddock said of Micah Taylor. “He did well for us in JV, so he’s stepping up. He’s going to take the responsibility.”
While Caleb Taylor enjoyed playing quarterback, he said wide receiver is his preferred position. The senior captain is looking forward to returning to catching passes from a sibling.
“You have that communication with your brother, so it gives us those in-sync moments,” Caleb Taylor said.
Braddock said Caleb Taylor’s athleticism makes him a viable option for any position, and his leadership is what rounds him out as a football player.
“He’s such a utility player, it doesn’t matter where we put him at,” Braddock said. “You can’t surpass his leadership on the field. He’s going to work hard, he’s got the right attitude, he keeps everyone else in check with their attitude.”
Braddock said his team has worked hard these past few months, more than he has ever seen. While RCA may not have the talent it did last year after losing seven starters, having more physically fit players could make a difference.
“They’ve never worked as hard as they have this summer,” Braddock said. “They committed to raising the bar in spring training, and they’ve raised the bar. They’ve worked their tails off.
“We’ve got to be in shape,” he continued. “We’ve got to be more physical and in better condition than anybody we play.”
As far as Caleb Taylor’s expectations for the season, he’s hoping Micah Taylor will be able to experience a state title as he and his older brother have.
“There is that pressure because we all want to win that championship,” Caleb said. “Drew won it, I won it, and hopefully Micah’s going to win it.”
