Andy Braddock’s mindset regarding this week’s opponent, Ezekiel Academy, could be defined as wary.
It’s not that the Russell Christian Academy head football coach isn’t confident in his team, he simply remembers last season, when Ezekiel Academy handed the Warriors their only loss of a state championship season. The two teams played twice in 2019, with RCA winning the first game 30-0 but dropping the second contest 35-13.
RCA is coming off a 37-15 win against North River Christian in its season opener last Friday, and Braddock said he’s expecting this week’s opponent to be as tough a team as they’ll face all season.
“They’re a good team,” Braddock said. “They’re always a big school with a lot of players — they’ll bring 35 kids over here — and they’re always athletic and well-coached. They picked up three or four good athletes from the (Montgomery, Alabama) public schools this year because of COVID and being scared they weren’t going to be able to play. Everything they do on the field, they do well.”
Ezekiel’s roster lists 14 players at 6 feet tall or above, and that’s not even getting into their speed and athleticism, Braddock said.
“We’re going to have to play good, aggressive, smart football to be able to beat them,” Braddock said.
Senior receiver/defensive end Mason Easterwood said it was difficult to put last year’s loss completely behind them, however. The Warriors went 12-1 in their first state championship season back in 2017, with their only loss coming in a postseason eight-man football national tournament after having already won the Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man state title. They went undefeated in 2018 and had won eight straight before dropping their contest to Ezekiel in October 2019.
“We just have to come hard,” Easterwood said. “Last year they broke the (winning) streak, so we can’t come light. We have to keep practicing hard and coming with good juices, as they say. I think we’re ready. We have a lot of depth in a lot of places, so I think we’ll be fine if we just keep practicing hard and doing what we’re doing.”
While he recall’s last year’s loss, Braddock said he’s trying not to stress the revenge element, or securing a perfect 2020 season, as much as he’s stressing making sure his team is doing the right things and improving each week.
“We would love to go undefeated, but I want to go undefeated for the first two games right now,” Braddock said. “That’s my main goal, just getting through Friday night. Undefeated would be great, but our main focus is winning the next game, then we’ll look forward to the next week.”
Meridian has seen rain the past few days, and the forecast shows no sign of it letting up through the weekend. The good news for RCA is it will have plenty of opportunity to practice in wet conditions before Friday instead of it being dry all week but wet come game night.
“We came out here today specifically because it was wet and stayed out here in the rain,” Braddock said. “Even if it’s not raining Friday night our field is going to be wet. We wanted to get some passes in and some handoffs in. Chances are they’re going to have to play in wet weather, so we might as well practice in it.”
Easterwood said he thinks he and his teammates can handle the wet weather, and he’s also grateful they’re having a chance to practice in it leading up to the game.
“If we’re not able to pass Friday, we still have two strong running backs and a strong running game, so I think that won’t affect us too much,” Easterwood said. “Our center is snapping well in the game, and our long snapper has been snapping well, too. I think our quarterback can still throw, and I think our receivers are good enough to still catch it in the rain.”
