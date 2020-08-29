Heading into the 2019 season, Russell Christian Academy head coach Andy Braddock said his team had adopted a blue-collar attitude.
That attitude fueled their 11-1 season, which was capped off with their third straight Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man state championship.
For their 2020 campaign, Braddock said the Warriors are very much in the same boat, as this year’s squad is one again composed of hard-working, perfectionist athletes.
“It just seems that the group of kids we’ve got right now, they get after it. They sell out to the weight room and they sell out to the conditioning since we’ve put pads on and started practicing this summer,” he said. “They’re not just working hard, they’re wanting to do it right. They want every play to be perfect. If it’s not right, I don’t have to tell them. They’ll roll it back and do it again.”
Standout receiver Caleb Taylor graduated in the spring, but younger brother Micah is back under center for his second season as RCA’s starting quarterback. The Warriors’ two-receiver, spread offense will run similar to last year’s, Braddock said, but the run game will pick up.
Armed with 190- and 200-pound running backs in Seger Moore and Destin Lea, Braddock envisions a more balanced offense on the ground and in the air.
“Last year I probably got ahead of myself and it was maybe 65% passing,” he said. “It’s probably going to be 50-50 this year passing and running. I’ve got two good running backs.”
On the other side of the ball, sophomore John Benny Jones is returning to his starting role at defensive end, while Moore and Lea are back to their duties at linebacker.
“I’ve got three hard-hitting, gritty guys just getting after it,” Braddock said. “And I’m excited and can’t wait to see them play.”
