Destin Lea finished with 112 rushing yards and six tackles on defense as Russell Christian Academy beat North River Christian 37-15 Friday night to open the season.
Originally, the Warriors were scheduled to travel to Tuscaloosa Christian in Week 1, but the game was canceled after approximately 40 students at Tuscaloosa Christian tested positive for COVID-19. North River Christian also had its opening night opponent cancel, allowing it to travel to RCA Friday and give both teams an opponent.
“It was great,” RCA head coach Andy Braddock said. “Stepping onto the field after what’s been going on in my head for the last three months, it’s been a battle. I told the team when we went out there, we had to play every game like it’s our last one.”
And Braddock said he could sense his players were just as excited to be playing again as he was.
“These guys were so hungry,” Braddock said. “They were so fired up. I told the assistants, ‘I don’t know if I can control this.’ They always bring a lot of enthusiasm.”
Quarterback Micah Taylor was 13-for-19 passing for 172 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran in a pair of two-point conversions and had a rushing touchdown as well. Receiver Mason Easterwood hauled in five catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and Gabriel Brinson also had a receiving touchdown. Defensively, Josh Hughes and Seger Moore both had four tackles.
“The defense did an awesome job tonight,” Braddock said. “Micah looked good throwing the ball. It was our first game, so we were knocking the dust off a little bit. There are a few things to clean up, but overall I was pleased with our performance.”
Lea’s performance on both sides of the ball, particularly when the Warriors needed some tough yards on the ground, also impressed Braddock.
“You always know when you need 3 yards, he’ll get it for you,” Braddock said. “He’s a 200-pound running back that runs a 4.6 (40-yard dash), and you really don’t want to be the one who has to tackle him. He gives 100% every time.”
The one sour note for RCA was senior tight end/linebacker Kyle Ingram going down with an ankle injury that will likely keep him out at least a few weeks, Braddock said.
The Warriors (1-0) host Ezekiel Academy next week, the one team to get a win against RCA last fall — though the two played twice, with the Warriors winning the first game 30-0.
“They’re going to be tough,” Braddock said. “We’re going to have our hands full.”
