In October, Mason Easterwood was the lone Russell Christian Academy senior football player who didn’t have to quarantine alongside the other members of the Class of 2021.
The senior class at the school was hit with COVID-19 protocols that required them to stay at home for several weeks, and that meant the football players couldn’t participate with the rest of the team during the final stretch of the regular season.
“I was like, ‘We just have to step up,’” Easterwood said. “That’s what I told the team, and we did step up.”
RCA went 2-1 to finish the regular season, including a game New Life Christian forfeited on Oct. 23 due to COVID-19 protocols, before the Warriors beat Victory Christian 44-0 to open the Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football playoffs last week. Friday night, the Warriors traveled to Tuscaloosa Christian to take on Cornerstone Christian Academy for a chance to win their fourth-straight state title — and did just that, topping the Eagles 41-6.
For Easterwood, who was named All-Conference as both a defensive end and kicker, the win capped off a season filled with uncertainty and a high school career in which he won state each season he suited up for the Warriors.
“I can’t explain it,” Easterwood said. “It’s definitely one of the highlights of my life. I’ll always remember this moment and the hard work we put in during the summer, and it proves hard work does pay off.”
SCORING SUMMARY
RCA and Cornerstone were scoreless after the first quarter before the Warriors scored three touchdowns to take a 22-0 lead into the half. Easterwood scored the first touchdown on an 11-yard pass from quarterback Micah Taylor, and Destin Lea made it 14-0 on a 4-yard run with 36 seconds to go before the half. The most impressive touchdown, however, came on RCA’s next possession.
Cornerstone fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which allowed RCA to recover it in Eagles territory and take some shots at the end zone. Several players later, Taylor appeared to be dropped in the backfield for a loss, but he escaped the tackle and hit Kyle Ingram for a 31-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds remaining in the half. Easterwood, the team’s placekicker, then found Gabe Brinson for a two-point pass to put his team ahead by three scores at the break.
In the third quarter, Easterwood caught his second touchdown pass, a 46-yard throw from Taylor, with 4:15 left in the frame, but the PAT failed, and RCA led 28-0. Cornerstone scored on the ensuing possession on a 78-yard pass, but the PAT was blocked, and the Warriors’ lead was cut to 28-6.
On RCA’s next play, Lea found a hole and raced 65 yards to the end zone to extend his team’s lead to 35-6 after Easterwood’s PAT. The Warriors scored one more touchdown on a 17-yard run by Lea in the fourth quarter.
“We knew they were going to come out and come at us,” RCA head coach Andy Braddock said. “We just had to keep plugging away at them. Finally when we got two touchdowns up it let a little air out of them, but our guys just didn’t quit. They had our number in the first quarter, and we had to make some adjustments. We did that and went on with it.”
Lea, who was named the game’s MVP, said his 65-yard run help keep the momentum on his team’s side in the third quarter after Cornerstone was finally able to get on the board.
“I was feeling happy that I got to make up for it after they got one,” Lea said. “All the things we’ve done to stay mentally prepared and physically ready (paid off). We’ve run so much, and they were gassed, and we weren’t tired at all, and we just kept putting it on them.”
And Braddock said that long touchdown run, along with Taylor’s toss to Ingram at the end of the second quarter, are the type of big plays that teams need to make in championship games to come out on top.
“Big plays were big in this game,” Braddock said. “I think we scored four times on big plays. Two of them were broken plays that we didn’t give up on and made something happen with.”
STATS AND AWARDS
Lea rushed 12 times for 169 yards, and Taylor finished with 249 yards passing. Ingram had 149 yards receiving, and John Benny Jones led the Warriors defensively with 13 tackles. Johnny Wilson added eight tackles, and Lea finished with seven tackles.
In addition to Easterwood being named All-Conference twice, RCA had the following make the All-Conference list: Jones, linebacker; Barrett Harwell, offensive line; Taylor, quarterback; Lea, running back; and Ingram, receiver. Harwell was also named Offensive Player of the Year, and Braddock was selected as Coach of the Year.
FINAL THOUGHTS
After losing spring practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having to navigate a season where guys would miss time because of the coronavirus, Braddock said this year’s championship was extra special.
“We’ve been struggling all year with players,” Braddock said. “We had to play teams Friday night after Friday night with several guys in quarantine, and we had younger guys stepping up and playing positions they hadn’t ever played. We told them all season to play like this was their last game, but what makes me so proud of them is they practiced every practice like it was their last practice.”
The Warriors finished the season with a 10-2 record.
