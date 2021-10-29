Sophomore Johnny Wilson had a breakout game for Russell Christian Academy as the Warriors rolled past Tabernacle 41-6 Friday to punch their ticket back to the championship game.
RCA is returning to the Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football state title contest for the fifth-straight season as the Warriors will attempt to win their fifth title in as many years. The game will be played at Tuscaloosa Christian School in Cottondale, Alabama.
“It feels great,” RCA head coach Andy Braddock said. “We have to get our minds right, have a good week of practice and get ready to go play.”
Wilson scored three touchdowns for RCA, the first coming on a 15-yard carry in the first quarter and his second coming on a 9-yard run with 9:24 to go in the second quarter. He completed the hat trick by scoring on a 43-yard run with 11:34 left in the third quarter.
“The linemen were blocking for me, and I couldn’t do anything without them,” Wilson said. “They were just making good blocks, and I was going off those.”
A 3-yard run by Duke Moore with 1:54 left in the second quarter and a 21-yard pass from Micah Taylor to John Benny Jones with 22 seconds to go before halftime gave RCA a 28-0 lead at intermission. The Warriors scored one more time in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Seth Garrett.
“It was a good win,” Braddock said. “We were playing a good team, and their best player went out early, and I hate it for him, but our team got after it, and it was just a good win. Johnny Wilson ran the ball awesome, and I don’t know how many tackles John Benny had, but he had a bunch.
“Johnny Wilson played the best game he’s played this year running the ball, and in front of him was some good blocking,” Braddock said. “John Benny just has a nose for the ball. It didn’t matter what they did or where it was, he was always there to stop them. I couldn’t ask for either of them to do any better.”
After winning state the past four years, it would be easy for RCA to take it for granted, but Wilson said the work ethic of this year’s team shows no one is taking anything for granted.
“We’ve been going hard since the start of June, and that carries over onto the field,” Wilson said. “It feels good (to be going back). It’s my sophomore year, so I’m ready to do it again next year.”
RCA (10-0) will face Evangel Christian next week for the ACEA eight-man state championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.