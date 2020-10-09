NEWTON — Scott Central has always been known for running the ball and having a good defense.
There was nothing different on Friday night at Morgan Field as the Rebels raced by Newton 46-16 in a Region 6-2A matchup.
“We did what we needed to do early: came out ran the ball well and put points on the board,” Scott Central coach Devin Cooper said. “For 2A, we are blessed to have the types of running backs we have, and all four are hard-nose runners and are not fun to tackle.”
The Rebels (5-1, 2-0) came out and scored on the second play of the game on a LaJavis Patrick 35-yard run with 11:19 left in the first quarter to go up 8-0.
On its next possession, Scott Central got a 3-yard run from Jalen Wells to extend the lead to 16-0 with 8:16 left in the opening quarter.
Patrick added his second 35-yard touchdown run with 5:25 left in the first quarter to put the Rebels up 24-0. Patrick finished the night with 98 yards on six carries with two touchdowns to lead Scott Central.
Newton got a safety after Wells was tackled in the end zone with 38 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the Scott Central lead to 24-2.
At the start of the second quarter on a fourth-down play, Newton quarterback Lawrence Morris fumbled, and Patrick scooped and scored from 75 yards out to extend the Scott Central lead to 32-2.
Newton’s Tyreke Snow scored on a 38-yard run with 7:21 left in the second quarter to cut the Rebel lead to 32-10.
“In the second quarter, we got comfortable, and against a talented team like Newton, you can’t do that,” Cooper said. “We will go back and learn to keep putting points on the board and putting pressure on the opponent.”
Wells added a 4-yard touchdown run and had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Wells finished the night with 67 yards rushing on 18 carries.
“That’s what we do, we run the ball,” Wells said. “If you can’t stop the run, you’re not going to beat us.”
The win sets up a big Region 6-2A matchup next week as Scott Central hosts Union (4-1, 1-0).
“It’s going to be a big one, and if we want to host a playoff game, we need to win,” Cooper said. “Union is talented and well-coached, so it will be tough.”
Morris finished with 96 yards passing and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Johnson in the fourth quarter.
“They were more physical up front and won the game at the line of scrimmage,” Newton coach Zach Grady said. “We missed opportunities all night, and we have to go back and get better and be ready for Lake.”
