Micah Taylor threw for 274 yards, and Caleb Taylor had a standout night on offense and defense as Russell Christian beat Ezekiel Academy 30-0 in ACEA eight-man football action Friday.
Micah Taylor was 9 of 16 in passing and had three touchdown passes, all to his brother Caleb Taylor, who tallied six catches for 202 yards. Destin Lea led RCA in rushing with 87 yards on 11 attempts.
Aaron Brinson tallied 14 tackles for the Warriors, while Lea finished with eight and Carter Phillips had seven. Phillips also had a sack. Caleb Taylor tallied seven sacks, one interception, one sack, three pass deflections and forced one fumble.
RCA (2-0) hosts Meadowview Christian next week.
LAMAR 33, STARKVILLE ACA. 13
Junior quarterback Will Morris accounted for all five Raider touchdowns as Lamar rolled past Starkville Academy in MAIS football action Friday in Starkville.
Morris had three touchdown passes of 55, 31 and 28 yards — two of which went to Jacob Partridge and the other going to Hayden Farrar. Morris also rushed for two touchdowns on runs of 8 and 1 yards.
Defensively, Sam deGeneres had a fumble recovery, and Miller Hodge got an interception.
Lamar (1-1) will host Presbyterian Christian School next week for its home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.