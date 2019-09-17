Numerous extra-base hits led to a big win for Choctaw Central as the Lady Warriors beat West Lauderdale 12-2 in Tuesday night slow-pitch softball action.
Neera Bell, Tori Henry, Kodi Jimmie, Melanian Jimmie, Maiya Joe, Tia’Rain Saunders and Ciji Vaughn all doubled, while Tayla Willis had two doubles for the Lady Warriors. Bell, Saunders and Ahnaya Williams all homered for Choctaw Central.
Saunders and Willis both finished 3-for-4, while Kodi Jimmie was 2-for-3. Joe and Bell went 2-for-4.
For West Lauderdale, Kayla Horton and Breanna Smith finished 2-for-3.
Vaughn got the win for Choctaw Central, pitching seven innings and surrendering two unearned runs on seven hits and two walks.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 13, NEWTON COUNTY 8
Tenley Grisham and Elleigh Willis had another big night for Neshoba Central as they helped lead the Lady Rockets past Newton County Tuesday evening.
Grisham went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Willis had a triple and was also 3-for-4. Mya Willis finished 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, and Hama’ya Fielder was 2-for-3 with a triple. Shante Beaulieu went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
For Newton County, Jada McDougle finished 4-for-4, and Katelyn Gipson and Lorren Ivey both doubled and finished with two hits apiece.
