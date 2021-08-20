Zagar Cooper had a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a field goal for Lamar, but the Raiders dropped their season opener to Heritage Academy 42-16 in Friday night prep football action.
Cooper kicked a field goal and had a rushing touchdown in the first half for the Raiders, and he also hit Davis McBrayer for a long touchdown pass with 7:23 to go in the third quarter. Heritage Academy, though, scored 14 unanswered points after McBrayer’s touchdown to win comfortably.
The Raiders (0-1) will travel to Starkville Academy next week.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 34, TUSCALOOSA CHRISTIAN 0
John Benny Jones was a wrecking ball on offense and defense as the Warriors shut out Tuscaloosa Christian at home Friday to open their season.
Jones finished with 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns and 63 receiving yards, and he also led the Russell Christian Academy defense with 16 tackles, one blocked punt and one fumble recovery.
Micah Taylor had 105 yards and one touchdown passing at quarterback for RCA. Defensively, Duke Moore tallied two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four tackles for the Warriors. Kameron Darden finished with eight tackles for RCA.
The Warriors improved to 1-0 on the season.
