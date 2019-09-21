Union tallied 412 yards of total offense as the Yellowjackets beat Newton County 42-15 in Friday night MHSAA prep football action.
Three-hundred thirty of Union’s yards came on the ground, with Jaylon Buckley and Kenyon Clay both rushing for more than 100 yards. Buckley finished with 137 yards on 17 rushes, and Clay had 132 yards on 13 attempts.
The Yellowjackets took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Clay rushed 6 yards for a touchdown. Newton County tied it in the second on a Carlois Walker 4-yard touchdown carry.
Union would lead the rest of the game following a 17-yard touchdown run by Clay with 9:27 left in the second. At the 1:32 mark in the frame, Clay scored his third touchdown from 8 yards out as the Yellowjackets took a 21-7 lead into the break.
Union scored twice more in the third quarter when Colby Ferguson ran 10 yards for a score and Clay found Markus Jones for a 14-yard pass that made it to the Newton County 1 before Jones fumbled and teammate Jaheim Gill picked up the ball and ran it in. The Yellowjackets led 35-7 after three.
In the fourth quarter, Newton County blocked a punt and ran it in for a touchdown and also scored on a 12-yard run by Donovan McCoy. Union got its final touchdown when Trevor Patchin picked up a fumble by teammate Devyon May and ran it 40 yards the score.
Newton County finished with 32 yards passing and 52 yards rushing, while Union had 82 yards passing. McCoy finished with 29 yards on seven rushes, and May tallied 27 yards on six carries.
Defensively, Union’s Robert Craft had four solo tackles and a sack, while Jaheim Gill tallied three solo tackles.
Union (4-0) will play at East Webster next week, while Newton County (3-2) hosts Sumrall next Friday.
JACKSON PREP 39, LAMAR 14
Lamar scored on its opening drive, courtesy of a 14-yard touchdown pass from Will Morris to Jacob Partridge, but Jackson Prep took control soon afterward to beat the Raiders in Friday night MAIS prep football action.
Jackson Prep led 15-7 at the break before scoring 24 in the final two quarters. Lamar’s other touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 98-yard scoring toss from Morris to Hayden Farrar.
Morris was 9 of 18 in passing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Partridge finished with three catches for 102 yards and a score. Daulton Nelson had 47 yards rushing on 12 attempts.
Lamar (4-2) play at Simpson Academy next Friday.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 48, EAST MEMORIAL 0
Aaron Brinson finished with nine tackles and an interception as Russell Christian Academy’s defense pitched yet another shutout in Friday night ACEA eight-man football action.
John Benny Jones had seven tackles for RCA, while Destin Lea finished with seven as well.
Offensively, Micah Taylor was 2-for-3 in passing for 59 yards, and Kaden Null had 38 receiving yards for the Warriors. Eli Reed led RCA in rushing with 54 yards.
RCA (6-0) returns home next week to play Tabernacle.
QUITMAN 37, WEST LAUDERDALE 19
Quarterback Jed Lewis finished with more than 150 yards rushing and 200 yards passing as the Panthers beat West Lauderdale Friday at Quitman.
Eli Bryan was 11-for-32 in passing for 183 yards and a touchdown for West Lauderdale, while JaKarius rushed 23 times for 82 yards. Jackson Parker had 40 yards on six rushes for the Knights.
Parker also had 67 yards and a touchdown on four catches, and Wyatt Castle caught four passes for 36 yards. Braden Luke finished with two receptions for 27 yards.
Defensively, Jacob Vance and Jordan Nix each had four solo tackles for West Lauderdale.
Quitman (2-3) will travel to Northeast Lauderdale next week, while West Lauderdale (2-3) hosts Southeast Lauderdale.
FULL SCOREBOARD
•Starkville 57, Meridian 0
•Southeast Lauderdale 21, North Forrest 14
•Quitman 37, West Lauderdale 19
•Enterprise 35, Clarkdale 0
•Northeast Lauderdale 28, Heidelberg 12
•Jackson Prep 39, Lamar 14
•Russell Christian 48, East Memorial Christian 0
•Magee 51, Kemper County 12
•Kemper Academy 54, Hebron Christian 18
•Raymond 24, Newton 7
•Union 42, Newton County 15
•Carroll Academy 38, Newton County Academy 6
•Philadelphia 21, Madison-Ridgeland Academy 14
•Lake 26, Choctaw Central 9
