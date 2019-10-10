Union used a balanced attack on offense and a stifling defense to shut out Stringer 34-0 in Thursday night prep football action at Union.
The Yellowjackets finished with 137 yards rushing a 170 yards passing while yielding just 117 yards through the air and 11 yards on the ground defensively.
Colby Ferguson passed for three touchdowns on throws to Markus Jones (15 yards and 78 yards) and Jamarion Harmon (16 yards), and Kenyon Clay had a 44-yard rushing touchdown, while Carlos Hickman ran for a 14-yard touchdown.
Ferguson was 6 of 9 for 170 yards through the air, and Clay finished with 71 yards on four rushes. Jones caught four passes for 134 yards. Peyton Posey had six solo tackles and 1 1/2 sacks for the Yellowjackets’ defense, while Hickman and Tristan Wallace each added four solo tackles.
Union (6-1, 1-0) returns to MHSAA Region 6-2A action next Friday as it hosts Scott Central.
PHILADELPHIA 37, LAKE 15
Philadelphia used a big first half to cruise to a 37-15 win over Lake in a key district game Thursday night.
Philly’s Asher Morgan found Lideatrick Griffin for a 34-yard touchdown on fourth down. Connor Long added the PAT to give the Tornadoes a 7-0 lead.
After Broen Jordan sacked Lake on fourth down, Morgan has his 2nd TD pass on a 52yd pass to Raedarius Triplett.
First play of second quarter, the Tornadoes added a 41-yard touchdown.
A Jatarian Hudson pick led to a 26-yard field goal by Connor Long, and the Hornets were stuffed on fourth-and-goal to end the first half, giving Philadelphia a 24-0 at the break.
The Hornets convert on McGee’s pass to Jadorian Pace moments into the second half. Johnny Johnson added the conversion.
The Tornadoes answered on a 71-yard strike from Morgan to Kadarius Calloway.
Trey Crockett added a 6-yard touchdown for the final Philly score while the Hornets’ Johnny Johnson’s had a 7-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left.
The Newton County Appeal’s Brent Maze contributed to this report.
FULL SCOREBOARD
•Morton 29, Clarkdale 7
•Leake Central 21, Northeast Lauderdale 19
•West Lauderdale 41, Kosciusko 7
•Quitman 23, Newton County 0
•Union 34, Stringer 0
•Scott Central 55, Newton 12
•Sylva Bay Academy 36, Newton County Academy 7
•Philadelphia 37, Lake 15
•Louisville 43, Choctaw Central 14
•Neshoba Central 56, Canton 34
