Jarquez Hunter finished with 223 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries for Neshoba Central as the Rockets defeated Canton 35-12 on homecoming in Thursday evening prep football action.
The threat of Hurricane Delta forced most East Mississippi teams to move their Friday night games to Thursday night.
Hunter also caught three passes for 56 yards, and the Rockets finished with 418 yards of total offense to Canton’s 205. Quarterback Ian Anderson went 6 of 12 passing for 76 yards and an interception while also having two rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, Jaharon Griffin finished with 10 tackles, seven assists and four sacks. Kelby Holmes tallied eight tackles, one assist and one sack, and Jashawn Mathis had six tackles, four assists and one sack.
Neshoba Central improved to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 2-5A.
LAMAR 31, HERITAGE 14
Will Morris went 16-for-26 passing with 285 yards and three touchdowns for Lamar as the Raiders beat Heritage Academy at home Thursday.
Daulton Nelson rushed 26 times for 102 yards and a touchdown, and Miller Hodge caught the ball seven times for 173 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Farrar finished with four catches for 62 yards and a score for Lamar, and Farrar also had two interceptions on defense.
Zagar Cooper hit a 22-yard field goal for the Raiders.
The Raiders (5-2, 2-1) have won four straight and will travel to Hartfield Academy next week.
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN 50, RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 35
Micah Taylor threw for 286 yards and five touchdowns, but Russell Christian Academy fell to Jacksonville Academy in Thursday night ACEA football action.
Destin Lea rushed eight times for 87 yards, and Kyle Ingram finished with 164 yards receiving and two touchdown catches.
On defense, John Benny Jones had 13 tackles, Barrett Harwell tallied nine tackles and Issac Watson finished with seven tackles.
RCA fell to 6-2 on the season.
ENTERPRISE 38, MIZE 0
The Bulldogs (4-0) tallied 408 yards of total offense as they blanked Mize Friday at Enterprise’s homecoming.
Kristian Milsap rushed seven times for 101 yards for Enterprise, while Ridge Kidd added two carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Derryon Gray was 3-for-6 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown, and Milsap had a 30-yard touchdown reception.
Defensively, John Campbell had two tackles for loss for Enterprise, and Trace Roy finished with two tackles and one assist, while Milsap had a sack.
Enterprise hosts Taylorsville next week.
OTHER SCORES
Morton 27, Clarkdale 20
Newton County 45, Quitman 0
Sylva Bay Academy 35, Newton County Academy 10
Union 42, Stringer 3
Philadelphia 34, Lake 0
Louisville 35, Choctaw Central 3
Scott Central at Newton, 7 p.m. Friday
