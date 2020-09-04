Running back Ja’Karius Grant had two rushing touchdowns and 130 yards as West Lauderdale opened the season with a 49-28 win over South Jones in Friday night prep football action.
Quarterback Jackson Parker added 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and he also threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Brett Busbea tallied 10 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Knights, and Dalton Bishop had a 20-yard touchdown reception.
West Lauderdale finished with 159 yards passing and 277 yards rushing for 436 total yards, and the Knights’ defense limited South Jones to just 75 rushing yards and 350 total yards. Dylan Brown finished with four tackles and an assist for the Knights, and Jayden Kirkland had four tackles and three assists, while Dillon Williamson had three tackles, nine assists and half a sack. Jordan Gowdy tallied three tackles, two assists and a sack.
The Knights (1-0) play at Neshoba Central (1-0) next week. The Rockets opened the season with a 25-17 win against Tupelo Friday.
OTHER SCORES
•Southeast Lauderdale 20, Northeast Lauderdale 18
•St. Patrick 33, Clarkdale 14
•Leake Academy 26, Lamar 25
•Enterprise 51, Stringer 0
•Kemper County 33, West Lowndes 14
•Newton County 32, Morton 13
•Prentiss Christian 26, Kemper Academy 20
•Union 51, McAdams 8
•Leake Central 21, Philadelphia 10
•Neshoba Central 25, Tupelo 17
