Quarterback Jackson Parker had a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns as West Lauderdale beat Southeast Lauderdale 40-21 in Friday night prep football action at Southeast Lauderdale.
Parker scored first on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and the Knights’ defense also got on the board with a 34-yard interception return by Mick McNeil. Ja’Karius Grant scored from 3 yards out to give West Lauderdale a 20-0 lead after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, Parker scored on a 10-yard run and also connected with Brett Busbea on a 10-yard touchdown pass, and Grant had a 3-yard touchdown carry to give the Knights a 40-0 lead at the half.
Southeast Lauderdale scored three touchdowns in the second half, all on passes. The Tigers had 249 total yards (192 passing, 42 rushing), while West Lauderdale tallied 309 yards (138 passing, 176 rushing).
Parker finished 4-for-9 in passing for 55 yards, and Busbea was 4 of 6 in passing for 78 yards. Busbea and Cooper Luke both finished with 47 yards receiving. Parker rushed eight times for 71 yards, and Grant finished with 10 carries for 39 yards. Defensively, West Lauderdale’s Dillon Williamson led with five tackles and two assists.
West Lauderdale (3-2) plays at Leake Central next week, while Southeast Lauderdale (1-3) plays at Forest.
LAMAR 43, SIMPSON ACADEMY 7
Will Morris was 7 of 9 in passing for 131 yards and three touchdowns as Lamar rolled past Simpson Academy at home Friday.
Morris connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Miller Hodge in the first quarter, a 9-yard touchdown pass to Daulton Nelson in the second quarter and a 54-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Farrar in the second quarter as well. Nelson also had a 1-yard touchdown carry, and Farrar had a 5-yard touchdown run, both in the second quarter.
In the first quarter, Josh Bakane recovered a fumble and ran 18 yards for a touchdown. Defensively, Thad Ransier tallied three sacks, Thomas Stephenson had a sack and Ben Bryan had a fumble recovery as well.
Morris led the Raiders in rushing with 44 yards on nine carries. Farrar led in receiving with two catches for 53 yards.
Lamar (3-2, 2-1) travels to Columbia Academy next week for a non-district game.
OTHER SCORES
Northwest Rankin 35, Meridian 14
Enterprise-Lincoln at Clarkdale, (n)
Russell Christian Academy 40, Cornerstone Christian 10
Cleveland Central 44, Kemper County 20
Columbus Christian Academy 54, Kemper Academy 34
Newton 6, Hazlehurst 0
Newton County 40, Sumrall 0
Winona Christian 44, Newton County Academy 0
Union 45, East Webster 21
Neshoba Central 35, Holmes County Central 8
Richland 7, Choctaw Central 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.